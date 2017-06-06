Filmweb sp. z o.o.
"Liga Sprawiedliwości" mocno się zmieni w dokrętkach

Portal Batman on Film kilka dni temu opublikował informację o tym, że w czerwcu rozpoczną się dokrętki widowiska "Liga Sprawiedliwości". Teraz zdjęcie Henry'ego Cavilla opublikowane na Instagramie z okazji 79. urodzin Supermana zdaje się to potwierdzać.

Hi Everyone! I've been doing some Super Ruminations because this month is the 79th anniversary of Superman in Action Comics and thought it fitting to pass on this little fact. Who knew eh?? In January 1933, Jerry Siegel wrote a short story titled "The Reign of the Superman", which was illustrated by his friend Joe Shuster and self-published in a science fiction magazine. It told the story of a bald villain with telepathic powers. Trying to create a character they could sell to newspaper syndicates,Siegel re-conceived the "superman" character as a powerful hero, sent to our world from a more advanced society. He and Shuster developed the idea into a comic strip, which they pitched unsuccessfully. National Publications was looking for a hit to accompany their success with Detective Comics, and did not have time to solicit new material. Because of the tight deadline, editor Vin Sullivan was forced to make it out of inventory and stockpile pages. Sullivan asked former coworker Sheldon Mayer if he could help. Mayer found the rejected Superman comic strips, and Sullivan told Siegel and Shuster that if they could paste them into 13 comic book pages, he would buy them. #SuperRuminations #Superman #ActionComics

Choć widać w zasadzie tylko nogi aktora w pełnym kostiumie Człowieka ze Stali, to większość jest przekonana, że zdjęcie zostało zrobione właśnie na planie dokrętek "Ligi Sprawiedliwości".

Jeśli wierzyć doniesieniom Batman on Film, Joss Whedon nakręci sporo nowego materiału. Dokrętki mogą potrwać nawet do sierpnia i na planie pojawią się wszyscy odtwórcy głównych ról.

Jednak wydaje się, że nie są to dokrętki zaplanowane w ostatniej chwili, lecz przygotowywane od miesięcy. Whedon, jeśli wierzyć wcześniejszym doniesieniom, z filmem jest związany dłużej, niż to jest oficjalnie podawane.

o