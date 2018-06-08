Filmweb sp. z o.o.
"Lucyfer" uratowany! Wybawcą platforma Netflix

Fani "Lucyfera" mogą odetchnąć z ulgą. Serial został uratowany i czwarty sezon powstanie. Jego wybawcą nie okazał się jednak Amazon, lecz Netflix. Umowa podpisana została dosłownie w ostatniej chwili, bo na dzień przed tym, jak wygasały kontrakty aktorów.

"Lucyfer" zapewne zostałby uratowany wcześniej, gdyby nie skomplikowany podział praw dystrybucyjnych. W Stanach Zjednoczonych pierwsze trzy sezony streamuje platforma Hulu. Ale już w Niemczech i Wielkiej Brytanii prawa do serialu miał Amazon (i to był jeden z powodów, dla których platforma ta w ogóle zainteresowała się realizacją czwartego sezonu). Netflix stara się o przejęcie praw do serialu w jak największej liczbie krajów, ale prawdopodobnie nie wszędzie platforma będzie mogła go nadawać.

"Lucyfer" jest drugim skasowany w tym sezonie serialem stacji FOX, który doczeka się ciągu dalszego. Wcześniej "Brooklyn 9-9" został uratowany przez NBC.

"Lucyfer" będzie pierwszym serialem oryginalnym Netfliksa powstałym na bazie komiksów DC Comics. Serial oparty jest bowiem na postaciach stworzonych przez Neila Gaimana, Sama Kietha i Mike'a Dringenberga w komiksie "Sandman", którego wydawcą jest należące do DC Vertigo.

Wkrótce po ogłoszeniu informacji gwiazdy serialu na Twitterze podzieliły się swoją radością i wdzięcznością wobec fanów, których zaangażowanie okazało się jednym z czynników umożliwiających uratowanie programu.














