Filmweb sp. z o.o.
http://www.filmweb.pl/news/Cyborg+na+ruchomym+plakacie-125531

Cyborg na ruchomym plakacie

Udostępnij
  • Latino Review, Twitter
  • autor: mp
  • Filmy, Multimedia
W sieci pojawił się kolejny ruchomy plakat "Ligi Sprawiedliwości". Tym razem możecie na nim zobaczyć Cyborga.




A poniżej znajdziecie serię chińskich plakatów widowiska.

01.jpg
02.jpg
03.jpg
04.jpg
05.jpg
06.jpg
(kliknij, aby powiększyć)

Obraz wejdzie do kin na całym świecie już w listopadzie.

zobacz też:

Liga Sprawiedliwości Liga Sprawiedliwości (2017)
Legion samobójców Legion samobójców (2016)
Człowiek ze stali Człowiek ze stali (2013)
Batman v Superman: Świt sprawiedliwości Batman v Superman: Świt sprawiedliwości (2016)
 HOT SHOTS: Netflix kontra kina - kto wygra tę wojnę?

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Filmy dodaj film | dodaj osobę
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do pełnej wersji serwisu Przejdź do wersji mobile