Czarny humor i przemoc w zwiastunie 2. sezonu "Preachera"

Stacja AMC zaprezentowała w San Diego nowy zwiastun drugiego sezonu "Preachera". Wy znajdziecie go poniżej:

Serial jest ekranizacją słynnego komiksu pod tytułem "Kaznodzieja". Jego producentami są Seth Rogen i Evan Goldberg.

