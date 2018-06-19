Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Deathstroke na plakacie serialu "Titans"

W sieci pojawił się plakat promujący serial "Titans". Przedstawia on głównego złoczyńcę, a dokładniej jego plecy.

Plakat znajdziecie poniżej:

"Titans" inspirowani są komiksami DC Comics oraz serialem animowanym "Młodzi Tytani". Tytułowej drużynie przewodzić będzie Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites). W serialu zobaczymy też Doom Patrol - drużyna, która ma też otrzymać w przyszłości własny show.
