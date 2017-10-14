Filmweb sp. z o.o.
http://www.filmweb.pl/news/Koniec+zdj%C4%99%C4%87+do+%22Deadpoola+2%22+i+%22X-Men%3A+Dark+Phoenix%22-125385

Koniec zdjęć do "Deadpoola 2" i "X-Men: Dark Phoenix"

Udostępnij
  • Collider
  • autor: jp
  • Filmy
Po zeszłotygodniowej premierze zwiastuna "New Mutants" pora na kolejny news z uniwersum X-Men studia 20th Century Fox. Na planach dwóch nadchodzących filmów wytwórni - "Deadpoola 2" i "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" - padły właśnie ostatnie klapsy.

deadpool-fingerframes.jpg

Przedstawiciele obu ekip podzieli się radosnymi nowinami na Instagramie. O końcu zdjęć do "Dark Phoenix" poinformował reżyser Simon Kinberg, a z planu "Deadpoola 2" donosił Ryan Reynolds. Zobaczcie ich posty.

That's a wrap. #darkphoenix #xmenmovies 11.2.18

Post udostępniony przez Simon Kinberg (@simondavidkinberg)



"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" ma być inspirowane komiksową historią "The Dark Phoenix Saga", w której Jean Grey staje się naczyniem dla kosmicznej mocy zwanej Phoenix - jednej z najpotężniejszych sił w komiksowym uniwersum Marvela. Premiera 2 listopada 2018.

O fabule "Deadpoola 2" nie wiadomo wiele ponadto, że zadebiutują w nim nowe postacie: Cable (Josh Brolin) i Domino (Zazie Beetz). Premiera 1 czerwca 2018.

zobacz też:

Deadpool 2 Deadpool 2 (2018)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2018)
Deadpool Deadpool (2016)
X-Men: The New Mutants X-Men: The New Mutants (2018)
 HOT SHOTS: Kogo jeszcze skrzywdził Harvey Weinstein?

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Filmy dodaj film | dodaj osobę
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do pełnej wersji serwisu Przejdź do wersji mobile