Koniec zdjęć do "Deadpoola 2" i "X-Men: Dark Phoenix"

Thats a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch... words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PAs, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene... Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why Ive decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolins well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort