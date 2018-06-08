Reżyser "Doktora Strange'a" opuszcza rozżalony "Snowpiercera"

The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best Ive ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work.— Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 29, 2018
The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.
I want to cry about this, seriously. Not only was @Josh_Friedmans script unbelievably good and Scott ended up choosing to direct it because of that over the many movies he was offered...here are two white men who were so set on making this an inclusive show, they (cont.) https://t.co/B9w2woeHsH— Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) June 30, 2018
...consulted me on everything from how to find queer writers without asking ppl what their sexual orientation is to who the best MENA actors are and if their final ensemble cast was inclusive enough and on top of it they insisted I direct a couple of episodes (Cont)— Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) June 30, 2018