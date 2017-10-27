Rozdano The Game Awards. Zobacz, kto zgarnął najwięcej statuetek

W nocy z czwartku na piątek po raz kolejny rozdano nagrody The Game Awards. W tym roku mieliśmy do czynienia z zabawnym pojedynkiem, gdzie w większości kategorii rywalizowały ze sobą dwie gry Nintendo: "Zelda"
i "Super Mario Odyssey"
. Na szczęście nie wszystkie statuetki trafiły do Wielkiego N i dla innych wydawców też coś zostało. Poniżej znajdziecie zwycięzców w najważniejszych kategoriach. GRA ROKU
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
" NAJLEPSZY PROJEKT GRY
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
" NAJLEPSZA FABUŁA
"What Remains of Edith Finch
" NAJLEPSZY KIERUNEK ARTYSTYCZNY
"Cuphead
" NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA
"NieR: Automata
" NAJLEPSZE UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE
"Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice
" NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI
"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
" NAJLEPSZA GRA "ACTION ADVENTURE"
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
" NAJLEPSZE RPG
"Persona 5
" NAJLEPSZA BIJATYKA
"Injustice 2
" NAJLEPSZA GRA SPORTOWA / ŚCIGAŁKA
"Forza Motorsport 7
" NAJLEPSZA GRA FAMILIJNA
"Super Mario Odyssey
" NAJLEPSZA GRA ESPORTOWA
"Overwatch
" NAJLEPSZA GRA, W KTÓRĄ WCIĄŻ GRAMY
"Overwatch
" NAJLEPSZA STRATEGIA
"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
" NAJLEPSZA GRA PRZENOŚNA
"Metroid: Samus Returns
" NAJLEPSZA GRA INDIE
"Cuphead
" NAJLEPSZA GRA VR
"Resident Evil VII
" NAJBARDZIEJ OCZEKIWANA GRA
"The Last of Us Part II
"
Zwycięzców w pozostałych kategoriach znajdziecie pod tym adresem
. Co myślicie o tegorocznych nagrodach?