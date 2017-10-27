Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Rozdano The Game Awards. Zobacz kto zgarnął najwięcej statuetek

W nocy z czwartku na piątek po raz kolejny rozdano nagrody The Game Awards. W tym roku mieliśmy do czynienia z zabawnym pojedynkiem, gdzie w większości kategorii rywalizowały ze sobą dwie gry Nintendo: "Zelda" i "Super Mario Odyssey". Na szczęście nie wszystkie statuetki trafiły do Wielkiego N i dla innych wydawców też coś zostało. Poniżej znajdziecie zwycięzców w najważniejszych kategoriach.


GRA ROKU
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

NAJLEPSZY PROJEKT GRY
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

NAJLEPSZA FABUŁA
"What Remains of Edith Finch"

NAJLEPSZY KIERUNEK ARTYSTYCZNY
"Cuphead"

NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA
"NieR: Automata"

NAJLEPSZE UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE
"Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice"

NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI
"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus"

NAJLEPSZA GRA "ACTION ADVENTURE"
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

NAJLEPSZE RPG
"Persona 5"

NAJLEPSZA BIJATYKA
"Injustice 2"

NAJLEPSZA GRA SPORTOWA / ŚCIGAŁKA
"Forza Motorsport 7"

NAJLEPSZA GRA FAMILIJNA
"Super Mario Odyssey"

NAJLEPSZA GRA ESPORTOWA
"Overwatch"

NAJLEPSZA GRA, W KTÓRĄ WCIĄŻ GRAMY
"Overwatch"

NAJLEPSZA STRATEGIA
"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle"

NAJLEPSZA GRA PRZENOŚNA
"Metroid: Samus Returns"

NAJLEPSZA GRA INDIE
"Cuphead"

NAJLEPSZA GRA VR
"Resident Evil VII"

NAJBARDZIEJ OCZEKIWANA GRA
"The Last of Us Part II"

Zwycięzców w pozostałych kategoriach znajdziecie pod tym adresem. Co myślicie o tegorocznych nagrodach? 
