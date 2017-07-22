Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Zwiastuny "The Walking Dead" i "Fear the Walking Dead"

W San Diego zaprezentowano zwiastuny dwóch najpopularniejszych obecnie seriali stacji AMC.

Oto zapowiedź ósmego sezonu "The Walking Dead":

A tak prezentuje się zwiastun trzeciego sezonu "Fear the Walking Dead":

