Filmy "Avatar: Ogień i popiół": Cameron dowiózł? Są pierwsze opinie
Filmy

"Avatar: Ogień i popiół": Cameron dowiózł? Są pierwsze opinie

&quot;Avatar: Ogień i popiół&quot;: Cameron dowiózł? Są pierwsze opinie
źródło: Materiały prasowe
Czy James Cameron znowu będzie królem świata? Do sieci trafiły pierwsze opinie krytyków, którzy widzieli już film "Avatar: Ogień i popiół". Jak im się podobało? Czy Cameron dorównał samemu sobie – a może przebił to, co zrobił w poprzednich częściach serii?
   

"Avatar: Ogień i popiół" – pierwsi widzowie filmu zabrali głos




"Avatar: Ogień i popiół" to oszałamiające filmowe osiągnięcie i ogółem fenomenalny film. James Cameron podniósł poprzeczkę. Jest bardziej, lepiej i bardziej emocjonalnie niż dotychczas. Są tu wspaniałe wizualia, ekscytujące nowe postacie i techniczne cuda, skomentowała Jazz Tangcay.



James Cameron raz jeszcze dostarczył wyjątkową wizualna ucztę. Plemię ognia kradnie każdą scenę. Dynamika między Ooną Chaplin a Quaritch to największa atrakcja. Powiedziałbym jednak, że "Istota wody" rozpieściła nas ilością nowych elementów i ta część wydaje się delikatnie powtarzalna, z małą ilością nowych rzeczy, napisał Chris Parker.


   
"Avatar: Ogień i popiół" to wizualne arcydzieło, a sceny walk zapierają dech w piersi. Wyróżniają się zwłaszcza Zoe Saldaña i Oona Chaplin. Nie brakuje porywających momentów oraz wątków żałoby i wiary. Scenariusz robi się jednak leniwy, powtarzalny i męczący z wyjątkowo złymi dialogami, napisała sagesurge.



Najlepsza i nieoczekiwanie najbardziej napalona z trzech części, "Avatar: Ogień i popiół" oferuje dawkę niesamowitej reżyserii Jamesa Camerona. Fani poprzednich dwóch filmów będą bardzo zadowoleni, stwierdził Todd Gilchrist.



James Cameron znowu to zrobił! "Avatar: Ogień i popiół" gwarantuje opad szczęki od początku do końca. To lekką ręką jeden z najbardziej olśniewających wizualnie filmów, jakie trafiły do kin w ostatnich latach. Nigdy nie czułem się tak zanurzony w świecie, podsumował Dorian Parks.



"Avatar: Ogień i popiół" wejdzie do polskich kin 19 grudnia.

"Avatar: Ogień i popiół" – zwiastun


