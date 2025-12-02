"Avatar: Ogień i popiół": Cameron dowiózł? Są pierwsze opinie

#AvatarFireAndAsh is a staggering achievement of moviemaking, and an all round phenomenal film. James Cameron raises the stakes. It’s bigger, better and more emotional than ever before. It has gorgeous visuals, thrilling new characters and is a technical marvel. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/XcPKjCvsVL— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) December 2, 2025
#AvatarFireAndAsh James Cameron once again deliver a remarkable visual feast. The fire tribe are a scene stealing presence. Oona Chaplin’s dynamic w/ Quaritch was a highlight. I will say Way of Water spoiled us w/ SO MUCH new stuff this one feels slightly repetitive w/ little new pic.twitter.com/9O4JQ9DKN5— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) December 2, 2025
#AvatarFireandAsh is a visual masterpiece & the fight scenes are breathtaking. Zoe Saldana & Oona Chaplin are standouts. There were captivating moments with themes of grief & faith. But the script becomes lazy, repetitive & exhausting with excruciatingly bad dialogue. #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/7RxTBjQVxe— sagesurge (@sagesurge) December 2, 2025
The best and unexpectedly, the horniest of the three, #AvatarFireAndAsh features some astonishing filmmaking from James Cameron. Fans of the previous two will be very pleased.— Todd Gilchrist (@mtgilchrist) December 2, 2025
James Cameron did it again! ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is jaw dropping from start to finish and easily one of the most visually stunning films to hit theaters in years. I’ve never felt so immersed in a world like this. #AvatarFireAndAsh pic.twitter.com/BaNqtaDMXx— Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 2, 2025