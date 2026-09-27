Godzilla podbił Nowy Jork. Pełne zachwytów reakcje po premierze "Godzilla Minus Zero"

#GodzillaMinusZero is the BEST followup G Film to date. Best comparison would be this is the Godfather Part 2 to Godzilla Minus One's Godfather. Toho should win another #Oscar for this film. Should be nominated for best picture. This Kaiju experience needs to be seen in IMAX!— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 26, 2026
As surprised as I was by the filmmaking audacity of “Minus One,” director Takashi Yamazaki may have outdone himself with GODZILLA MINUS ZERO and its richer emotional story. Even its Oscar-winning VFX are kicked up by a magnificent new kaiju in town. #GodzillaMinusZero #NYFF64 https://t.co/mgFJ8lp64R— Tom O'Brien @NYFF (@thomaseobrien) September 26, 2026
Very pleased to say Godzilla Minus Zero is breath-taking. Bigger and broader than Minus One, with spectacular action that puts the human toll at the forefront and a seriously affecting exploration of post-war trauma. This is one of my new favourites of the year. Review to come! https://t.co/0rU9CJYLrg— Molly Edwards (@mollycedwards7) September 26, 2026
“Awe-inspiring” isn’t just wonder but fearful respect. That is GODZILLA MINUS ZERO. Another masterpiece from Takashi Yamazaki who builds on his somber vision for kaiju cinema. A true escalation from MINUS ONE where we again confront our fragile existence. That R rating is legit. https://t.co/pm96ZqhZ5g— Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) September 26, 2026
GODZILLA: MINUS ZERO reduced me to a sobbing mess. It is a glorious continuation of the first film, taking its themes & character arcs to new heights. The spectacle is somehow topped in sheer WTF value, but it’s the beauty of the central found family that truly stands out. https://t.co/XzWH7A2Sr2— Amy Kim (@AmyHayneKim) September 26, 2026