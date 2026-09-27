Newsy Filmy Godzilla podbił Nowy Jork. Pełne zachwytów reakcje po premierze "Godzilla Minus Zero"
Filmy

Godzilla podbił Nowy Jork. Pełne zachwytów reakcje po premierze "Godzilla Minus Zero"

CBR, MovieWeb / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/%22Godzilla+Minus+Zero%22+lepszym+filmem+ni%C5%BC+%22Godzilla+Minus+One%22+Reakcje+po+premierze+w+Nowym+Jorku+nie+pozostawiaj%C4%85+z%C5%82udze%C5%84-168800
Godzilla podbił Nowy Jork. Pełne zachwytów reakcje po premierze &quot;Godzilla Minus Zero&quot;
źródło: Materiały prasowe
W sobotę podczas trwającego w Nowym Jorku festiwalu filmowego pokazane zostało widowisko "Godzilla Minus Zero". Wygląda na to, że mamy jeden z najlepszych, a być może nawet najlepszy film o Królu Potworów. Tak w każdym razie wynika z pierwszych reakcji, które trafiły już do sieci.

Co sądzą amerykańskie media o filmie "Godzilla Minus Zero"?



Przypomnijmy, że film "Godzilla Minus Zero" już przeszedł do historii. Został bowiem pierwszą produkcją o Królu Potworów, która w Ameryce otrzymała kategorię R. Reżyser Takashi Yamazaki na premierze tak odniósł się do tego historycznego wydarzenia:

Były pewne sceny, które jako reżyser uważałem za tak istotne dla filmu, że ich ocenzurowanie czy wycięcie po prostu nie wchodziło dla mnie w grę.

Po premierze wygląda na to, że film przejdzie do historii również z innego powodu - jako jeden z najlepszych sequeli. Jeśli wierzyć pojawiającym się opiniom i recenzjom, "Godzilla Minus Zero" zawiera wszystkie elementy, które sprawiły, że "Godzilla Minus One" spodobała się widzom, a do tego dodaje większy rozmach i bardziej spektakularne sceny. Wizualnie robi ponoć jeszcze większe wrażenie, a sceny z potworami po prostu zapierają dech w piersiach. Nie traci na tym historia ludzi, która pozostaje emocjonalnie angażująca.

Poniżej znajdziecie kilka przykładowych opinii o filmie:
















Zwiastun filmu "Godzilla Minus Zero"




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