Newsy Filmy "Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" – pierwsze reakcje widzów. Czego się spodziewać?
Filmy

"Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" – pierwsze reakcje widzów. Czego się spodziewać?

The Hollywood Reporter / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/%22Gwiezdne+wojny%3A+Mandalorian+i+Grogu%22+%E2%80%93+pierwsze+reakcje+widz%C3%B3w.+Czego+si%C4%99+spodziewa%C4%87-166628
&quot;Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu&quot; – pierwsze reakcje widzów. Czego się spodziewać?
"Gwiezdne wojny" wracają na wielki ekran po siedmiu latach od premiery "Skywalkera. Odrodzenia". "Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" w reżyserii Jona Favreau miały już pierwsze pokazy prasowe. Reakcje w mediach społecznościowych są na razie raczej stonowane niż entuzjastyczne.

"Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" – co o filmie piszą pierwsi widzowie?



Historia kontynuuje wydarzenia z serialu "The Mandalorian". Akcja rozgrywa się więc w uniwersum "Star Wars", ale podąża za osią czasu i fabułą serialu, a nie poprzednich filmów.

Film trafi do kin 20 maja, w Polsce – 22 maja 2026 roku, i będzie pierwszym pełnometrażowym projektem ze świata "Star Wars" od czasu "Skywalkera. Odrodzenia". Choć oficjalne recenzje krytyków objęte są embargiem do 19 maja – czyli bliżej premiery – Disney/Lucasfilm pozwoliło dziennikarzom publikować krótkie reakcje w mediach społecznościowych po seansach.

Pierwsi widzowie chwalą "Mandaloriana i Grogu" m.in. za akcję, widowiskowość i urokliwość Grogu, ale są też głosy, które nazywają film przeciągniętym odcinkiem serialu. 

Oto kilka opinii krytyków. Sprawdźcie sami. 






Pedro Pascal ponownie wciela się w Dina Djarina, któremu towarzyszy Grogu – mały przedstawiciel tego samego gatunku co Yoda. W obsadzie znaleźli się także Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver i Lateef Crowder.

Fabuła skupi się na misji zleconej przez Nową Republikę. Din Djarin i Grogu mają uratować Rottę Hutta, jednocześnie uciekając przed imperialnymi niedobitkami i łowcami nagród. Za reżyserię odpowiada Favreau, który współtworzył scenariusz razem z Dave’em Filonim i Noah Kloorem

"Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" – zobacz zwiastun



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