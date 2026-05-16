"Gwiezdne wojny: Mandalorian i Grogu" – pierwsze reakcje widzów. Czego się spodziewać?

The Mandalorian and Grogu: the marketing had me worried, but this movie is actually a lot of fun. Yes it does feel like a supersized high budget few episodes of the tv show - more of an adventure of the week than a huge galactic event story. If you like the show you’ll love this.…— Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) May 15, 2026
STAR WARS is back on the big screen and #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it.— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 15, 2026
Also really dug… pic.twitter.com/XoQwKbRG9N
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU is thankfully a Star Wars adventure worthy of the big screen that offers plenty of galactic fun for the whole family. Favreau rightfully chooses to take this IP back to its Eastwood-esque space western roots as he effectively expands this world instead… pic.twitter.com/vteov4l8yS— Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) May 15, 2026
My spoiler-free reaction to @StarWars: #TheMandalorianAndGrogu:— Hater Hunter (@haterhunter450) May 15, 2026
A fun, action-packed, heartwarming return to the big screen for #StarWars that can only be led by a bounty hunter and his Force-wielding kin, which may be my favorite time seeing a @StarWars movie on the big screen… pic.twitter.com/uuiwVmeOZP