Filmy

"Jak wytresować smoka 2". Będzie aktorski remake!

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/%22Jak+wytresowa%C4%87+smoka+2%22.+B%C4%99dzie+aktorski+remake+Film+trafi+do+kin+w+2027+roku-160298
&quot;Jak wytresować smoka 2&quot;. Będzie aktorski remake!
To chyba nie było dla nikogo zaskoczeniem. Podczas swojej prezentacji na CinemaConie w Las Vegas Universal ogłosił, że powstanie "How to Train Your Dragon 2", czyli aktorski remake animowanego filmu "Jak wytresować smoka 2". Aktorski remake pierwszej części trafi do kin w tym roku.

Więcej Czkawki i Szczerbatka



Animowany "Jak wytresować smoka 2" trafił do kin w 2014 roku. Zrealizował go, według własnego scenariusza, Dean DeBlois. Będzie on również twórcą planowanego remake'u.

W obsadzie oczywiście pojawią się wszystkie gwiazdy pierwszej aktorskiej wersji. Na film nie będziemy też musieli długo czekać, bo Universal już ogłosił datę amerykańskiej premiery. To 11 czerwca 2027 roku.

Akcja animacji rozgrywała się pięć lat po wydarzeniach z pierwszej części. Po zjednoczeniu rasy smoków oraz ludzi Czkawka i Szczerbatek stają do obrony wyspy Berk przed niebezpiecznymi dzikimi bestiami, a także tajemniczym Smoczym Jeźdźcem.


Zachwyty nad aktorskim "Jak wytresować smoka"



Na CinemaConie pokazano również dziennikarzom i właścicielom kin "Jak wytresować smoka", którego premiera zaplanowana jest na czerwiec tego roku.

Opinie z Las Vegas są pełne zachwytów. Podziw wzbudza potraktowanie oryginału oraz strona wizualna. Niektórzy mówią również o tym, że jest to najlepszy aktorski remake animacji w historii.

Przykładowe opinie znajdziecie poniżej:





Zwiastun aktorskiego "Jak wytresować smoka"




Powiązane artykuły Dean DeBlois

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

Jak wytresować smoka 2  (2014)

 Jak wytresować smoka 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2  (2027)

 How to Train Your Dragon 2

Jak wytresować smoka  (2010)

 Jak wytresować smoka

Jak wytresować smoka 3  (2019)

 Jak wytresować smoka 3

Najnowsze Newsy

Filmy

Szefostwo MGM zdradza, jaki będzie nowy Bond

Gry

Graliśmy na Nintendo Switch 2! Pierwsze wrażenia z pokazu

2 komentarze
Seriale

Malcolm i Stomil powracają! Oto pierwszy zwiastun "Edukacji XD"

1 komentarz
Filmy

Upiorny zwiastun nowego horroru twórcy "Barbarzyńców"

Filmy

Looney Tunes, Flintstonowie oraz Tom i Jerry wracają

7 komentarzy
VOD Seriale

Ilu mężów będzie miała Juno Temple?

Filmy

"The Last Showgirl" na Ladies Night w Cinema City