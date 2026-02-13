Newsy Filmy Multimedia "Władcy Wszechświata": Ram Man, Fisto oraz Teela na nowych zdjęciach z filmu
Filmy / Multimedia

"Władcy Wszechświata": Ram Man, Fisto oraz Teela na nowych zdjęciach z filmu

Comic Book Movie / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/%22W%C5%82adcy+Wszech%C5%9Bwiata%22%3A+Ram+Man%2C+Fisto+oraz+Teela+na+nowych+zdj%C4%99ciach+z+filmu-165176
&quot;Władcy Wszechświata&quot;: Ram Man, Fisto oraz Teela na nowych zdjęciach z filmu
źródło: Materiały prasowe
Fani wyczekujący filmowych "Władców Wszechświata" z pewnością mają obecnie znakomity czas. Amerykańskie media co chwilę ujawniają kolejne materiały dotyczące widowiska – czy to zwiastun (KLIKNIJ TUTAJ) czy pierwsze oficjalne zdjęcia (KLIKNIJ TUTAJ). Dziś portal Comic Book Movie postanowił podzielić się nowymi fotografiami kolejnych bohaterów. Zobaczcie, jak prezentować się będą Ram Man, Fisto i Teela, a także filmowy zamek Grayskull.


TRWA ANKIETA OSCAROWA! GŁOSY MOŻECIE ODDAWAĆ, KLIKAJĄC TUTAJ


"Władcy Wszechświata" – nowe zdjęcia z filmu



Na pierwszym opublikowanym zdjęciu widzimy pełną grupę filmowych bohaterów – prawdopodobnie jest to materiał, który zostanie wykorzystany później w formie plakatów bądź grafik promocyjnych. Widzimy na nim He-Mana w otoczeniu Ram Mana, Teeli, Dian czy Mekanecka.



Kolejne przedstawia postać Fisto, w którego wcieli się Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Fotografia szczególną uwagę zwraca na jego metalową rękę. Bohatera znowu widzimy w otoczeniu Teeli, którą zagra Camila Mendes.



Trzecie zamieszczone materiały pokazują koncepcyjne grafiki zamku Grayskull. Jak widać, twórcy planują utrzymać go w znajomej, przegiętej estetyce.



Ostatnie ze zdjęć zostało wykonane już w trakcie prac na planie. Widzimy na nim rozmowę pomiędzy reżyserem filmu Travisem Knightem a filmowym He-Manem (Nicholas Galitzine) i Teelą (Camila Mendes). 



Co wiemy o filmie "Władcy Wszechświata"?



"Władcy Wszechświata" to najnowsza wersja historii księcia Adama z Eternii, który za sprawą magicznego miecza i mocy Posępnego Czerepu zmienia się w He-Mana, by walczyć ze Szkieletorem i jego złowrogimi poplecznikami. 

Reżyserem widowiska jest Travis Knight ("Kubo i dwie struny", "Bumblebee"), a scenarzystą Chris Butler.
   
Gwiazdą widowiska jest Nicholas Galitzine. W obsadzie są również: Jared Leto jako Szkieletor, Camila Mendes jako Teela, Morena Baccarin jako Czarodziejka, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson jako Fisto, Alison Brie jako Wiedźma, Idris Elba jako Zbrojny Rycerz, Sam C. Wilson jako Żelaznoszczęki, Hafthor Bjornsson jako Goat Man, James Purefoy jako Król Randor, Charlotte Riley jako Królowa Marlena i Kojo Attah jako Tri-Klops.

"Masters of the Universe" trafi do kin w czerwcu 2026 roku.

"Władcy Wszechświata" – zwiastun


Powiązane artykuły Władcy Wszechświata

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

Władcy Wszechświata  (2026)

 Władcy Wszechświata

Władcy Wszechświata  (1987)

 Władcy Wszechświata

He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata  (1983)

 He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata

Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie  (2021)

 Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie

Najnowsze Newsy

RECENZJA: "Wichrowe wzgórza" tak kontrowersyjne jak "Saltburn"?

Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

Czy kino powinno być polityczne? Wim Wenders w ogniu krytyki

Filmy

"Gundam": Który aktor dołączył do obsady filmu z Sydney Sweeney?

Seriale

Kto zagra w nowym serialu twórczyni "Mogę cię zniszczyć"?

3 komentarze
Filmy

"The Hunt For Gollum": znamy opis fabuły nowego filmu ze Śródziemia?

8 komentarzy
Filmy

Gwiazda "Bohemian Rhapsody" w obsadzie biografii Beatlesów. Kto jeszcze?

Filmy

"Batman 2": Skarsgård zamiast Pitta? Nie tym razem.

4 komentarze