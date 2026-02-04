"Wichrowe wzgórza" z Robbie i Elordim to współczesny klasyk? Są pierwsze reakcje

Co piszą dziennikarze?

Wuthering Heights will open well and soar at the box office. It's a rip-roaring, bodice-ripping crowd-pleaser. Both Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie will come out ahead. Audiences will fall for Emerald Fennell's garish visuals and unrestrained direction. Everything is BIG. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) February 4, 2026

I won’t speak on source fidelity. But as a film, #WutheringHeights rocks. A large-scale retelling of a small(er)-scale melodrama, with all the big-budget production value and cinematic style value we once took for granted, it works on its own terms as a nuanced romantic tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Mu2BxboT3w — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2026

Emerald Fennell’s #WutheringHeightsMovie is a god-tier new classic. Intoxicating, transcendent, tantalizing, bewitching, lust worthy, hypnotic. Expertly captures the breathtaking ache & essence of desire. Sandgren’s cinematography, spellbinding. Davies’ production design, sublime pic.twitter.com/LKkq6eRjNJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 3, 2026

Emerald Fennell graduating from the Baz Luhrmann school of literary adaptations with #WutheringHeightsMovie! A seductive, grand scale, sweeping romance channeling the raw emotion of the text to create a full on sensory experience. Fennell's adaptation exists deeply in the feels,… pic.twitter.com/Qq0dFFKipZ — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 4, 2026

#WutheringHeights is an epic, yearning romance with a beautiful vision from Emerald Fennell.



Breathtaking cinematography, production design, and score, with two incredible performances from Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.



Steamy, emotional, and captivating. pic.twitter.com/u22RfqnLix — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) February 3, 2026

To be clear, I have no real attachment to the source material beyond what I’ve seen in other adaptations, so Emerald Fennell’s WUTHERING HEIGHTS feels entirely singular and you’ll either love her bold, colorful approach or not. The passion, desire, and heartbreak are as vivid and… pic.twitter.com/Gw6cSakboK — Matt Neglia @Sundance (@NextBestPicture) February 3, 2026

"Wichrowe wzgórza" - zwiastun