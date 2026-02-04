Newsy Filmy "Wichrowe wzgórza" z Robbie i Elordim to współczesny klasyk? Są pierwsze reakcje
"Wichrowe wzgórza" Emerald Fennell trafią do kin w przyszłym tygodniu (dokładnie 13 lutego), ale już teraz mamy okazję zapoznać się z pierwszymi reakcjami na film. W mediach społecznościowych dziennikarze podzielili się swoimi komentarzami na gorąco.

Przypomnijmy, że film oparty jest na klasycznej powieści Emily Brontë z 1847 roku. Akcja rozgrywa się na wietrznych wrzosowiskach West Yorkshire i opowiada historię Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) oraz jej burzliwej relacji z Heathcliffem (Jacob Elordi). Fennell jest także autorką scenariusza, a w obsadzie znaleźli się również m.in. Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Owen Cooper i Ewan Mitchell.

Przytoczmy kilka tweetów:

"Wichrowe wzgórza" zaliczą mocne otwarcie i poszybują w box offisie. To porywające widowisko dla szerokiej publiczności. Zarówno Jacob Elordi, jak i Margot Robbie wyjdą na tym zwycięsko. Widzowie zakochają się w krzykliwej oprawie wizualnej Emerald Fennell i jej nieskrępowanej reżyserii. Tu wszystko jest WIELKIE.



Nie będę wypowiadać się na temat wierności wobec pierwowzoru. Ale jako film #WutheringHeights działa znakomicie. To stworzona na wielką skalę reinterpretacja skromniejszego melodramatu, z dużym budżetem i filmowym rozmachem, które kiedyś były oczywistością. Sprawdza się na własnych zasadach jako zniuansowana romantyczna tragedia.



#WutheringHeightsMovie Emerald Fennell to nowy klasyk najwyższej rangi. Odurzający, transcendentalny, kuszący, hipnotyzujący, wart pożądania. Mistrzowsko oddaje zapierający dech ból i istotę pragnienia. Zdjęcia Linusa Sandgrena - czarujące. Scenografia Suzie Davies - doskonała.



(...) "Wichrowe wzgórza" to najbardziej namiętny film od dawna - pasja, tęsknota, pożądanie, dychotomia przyjemności i bólu - wszystko to działa jak idealne antidotum na purytańskie odejście pokolenia Z w stronę stłumienia. Fennell, poprzez obraz rozdzierającego cierpienia, ostrzega przed niebezpieczeństwem odmawiania sobie szczęścia, przygody, bliskości i miłości w imię przypodobania się kulturowym trendom. Kolory, scenografia, atmosfera? Nieskazitelne. Ociekające nastrojem. Szczególnie Linus Sandgren działa tu na zupełnie innym poziomie. Jestem pewien, że puryści będą kręcić nosem, ale to film, który stanie się ważny dla tego pokolenia.



#WutheringHeights to epicka, pełna tęsknoty opowieść romantyczna z piękną wizją Emerald Fennell. Zapierające dech zdjęcia, scenografia i muzyka oraz dwie znakomite role Margot Robbie i Jacoba Elordiego. Gorący, emocjonalny i wciągający.



Żeby było jasne: nie mam szczególnego przywiązania do literackiego pierwowzoru poza tym, co widziałem w innych adaptacjach, więc "Wichrowe wzgórza" Emerald Fennell wydają mi się dziełem całkowicie autonomicznym - albo pokochacie jej odważne, kolorowe podejście, albo nie. Pasja, pożądanie i złamane serce są tu równie wyraziste i przytłaczające jak uderzające decyzje wizualne Fennell, operatora Linusa Sandgrena, scenografki Suzie Davies i kostiumografki Jacqueline Durran. (...) Całość składa się na intensywne poczucie tęsknoty, ekstazy i rozpaczy. Subtelność i niuans nie są tu mile widziane. Choć bywa chaotyczny i zbyt długi, romantyk we mnie - ten, który lubi emocje w dużej skali - zakochał się w nim bez pamięci.



"Wichrowe wzgórza" - zwiastun



