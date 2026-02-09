Gwiazdy kina i muzyki na Super Bowl. Kto pojawił się na trybunach?

Happy Gilmore is here
@AdamSandler
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock
pic.twitter.com/SmO615eOJq
— NFL (@NFL)
February 8, 2026
star-studded lineup today
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock
pic.twitter.com/bm8XjBpD5I
— NFL (@NFL)
February 9, 2026
Chris Pratt's intro for the Seahawks at Super Bowl LX
(NBC)
pic.twitter.com/rkVcmbFxAp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter)
February 8, 2026
Pedro Pascal attends the Super Bowl LX
pic.twitter.com/5SVVeyvAwZ
— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive)
February 9, 2026
pedro pascal, cardi b, karol g & jessica alba make a surprise appearance during bad bunny’s super bowl halftime show
pic.twitter.com/OYQlkyYjaZ
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s)
February 9, 2026
Kevin Costner makes a super appearance on the Super Bowl Jumbotron.pic.twitter.com/szEQsDoabu— E! News (@enews) February 9, 2026
Travis Scott is here at the Super Bowl @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/k9wd58zqKn— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
"There's nothing more important than the shield."@RobLowe on his iconic "shield" hat from the 2019 NFC Championship game— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2026
NFL GameDay Morning on NFLN pic.twitter.com/TO8iDj4Bae