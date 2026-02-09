Newsy Filmy Inne Gwiazdy kina i muzyki na Super Bowl. Kto pojawił się na trybunach?
źródło: Getty Images
autor: Kevin Mazur
Super Bowl 2026, w którym Seattle Seahawks zmierzyli się z New England Patriots, przeszedł do historii. Sportowe zmagania o Trofeum Vince’a Lombardiego obserwowało wiele gwiazd filmu i muzyki. Kto pojawił się na trybunach?

Plejada gwiazd



Wśród obecnych znaleźli się m.in. Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, Travis Scott, Keke Palmer, Emma Roberts, Kevin Costner, Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt, Justin i Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Daniel Radcliffe, Eiza González czy Rob Lowe. Pratt i Bon Jovi dodatkowo zapowiadali drużyny rywalizujące w finale. Wydarzenie zostało uświetnione występami muzycznymi - zagrali m.in. Bad Bunny i Charlie Puth. Podczas jednego z występów na scenie dostrzec można było też Pedra Pascala czy Jessicę Albę.

Oczywiście gwiazd nie zabrakło także w reklamach emitowanych w przerwach meczu - widzowie mogli zobaczyć m.in. spot z udziałem Emmy Stone (i w reżyserii Yorgosa Lanthimosa) czy reklamę, w której wystąpiła odmłodzona Jennifer Aniston. Poniżej znajdziecie zdjęcia i nagrania z wybranymi gwiazdami:



















