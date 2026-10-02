Newsy Filmy Inne Skydance. Oto nazwa studia powstałego po zakupie Paramountu i Warner Bros.
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Skydance. Oto nazwa studia powstałego po zakupie Paramountu i Warner Bros.

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https://www.filmweb.pl/news/David+Ellison+ujawnia+nazw%C4%99+swojego+studia.+To+nie+Paramount-Warner-168904
Skydance. Oto nazwa studia powstałego po zakupie Paramountu i Warner Bros.
Hollywood przygotowuje się na moment, w którym Paramount Skydance Company oficjalnie przejmie Warner Bros. Discovery. Do dziś nie było wiadomo, jak nazywać się będzie nowa wytwórnia. Teraz jej właściciel - David Ellison - ogłosił światu jej nazwę. Przed wami Skydance.

David Ellison pozostaje wierny swojej firmie



Skydance to nazwa firmy, którą David Ellison założył w 2006 roku. Po latach rozwoju, w 2024 roku koncern wskoczył na nowy poziom, kupując Paramount Global. Po połączeniu nowa firma nosiła nazwę Paramount a Skydance Corporation, później uproszczoną do Paramount Skydance Company.

04.jpg Getty Images © SOPA Images


W takiej sytuacji można było wyobrazić sobie po prostu dopisanie do nazwy słowa Warner. Ellison poszedł jednak w innym kierunku. Skydance będzie nazwą całego koncernu. Dzięki temu Paramount i Warner będą mogły funkcjonować jako marki.

Nigdy nie chcieliśmy, aby nowa identyfikacja korporacyjna umniejszała znaczenie, zmieniała czy przyćmiewała którąkolwiek z tych marek. Zamiast tego chcieliśmy nazwy, która nadałaby połączonej firmie własną tożsamość, a jednocześnie pozwoliła Paramount i Warner Bros. - oraz wszystkim naszym niezwykłym markom - pozostać w centrum uwagi - czytamy w komunikacie, który opublikował Ellison w mediach społecznościowych.

Tak szef nowego koncernu opisuje swoją wizję świetlanej przyszłości:

Paramount i Warner Bros. przez ponad stulecie kształtowały kulturę. Łącząc je, nie piszemy historii na nowo — dajemy tym kultowym studiom potężniejszy silnik do dalszego rozwoju. Razem jesteśmy Skydance: kreatywnym domem, który stawia na odważne historie opowiadane z najwyższą jakością.

Czym różnić się będą marki Paramount i Warner, tego na razie nie wiadomo.

Przeczytaj cały post właściciela Skydance i zobacz spot promujący koncern







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