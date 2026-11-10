Jak wypadł Johnny Depp w "Ebenezerze"? Do sieci trafiły pierwsze reakcje

Widzowie chwalą rolę Deppa

#Ebenezer may not reinvent A Christmas Carol, but it’s a faithful, atmospheric, and beautifully shot adaptation anchored by a phenomenal lead performance. Johnny Depp is the perfect Scroorge, up there with Alaistair Sim and Michael Caine. Ti West leans into his horror roots with plenty of spooky, Gothic moments and imagery. Tramell Tillman is an absolute scene-stealer as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Overall, a brilliant version of a timeless story that marks the return of a genuine movie star in resounding fashion #EbenezerMovie — The HoloFiles - Movies/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) November 10, 2026

Well, color me pleasantly surprised! #Ebenezer is a wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star. Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, delivering a lively performance that thankfully balances the goofy charm and emotional gravitas that has been sorely missed. West’s horror sensibilities and visual panache give the film an immersive gothic look and feel as he’s able to balance the macabre thrills with the heart of Dickens’ beloved tale as he sprinkles in some refreshing new layers to deepen Ebenezer’s journey. Simply put, it’s great to see Depp back on the big screen. Full review soon! — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) November 10, 2026

I'm a sucker for A Christmas Carol & #Ebenezer hits all the beats right, but nothing's distinct or unique about this version.

Fantastic set design, production & sound sesign, but it's just Depp doing cooky Scrooge, nothing more than his old tricks...

Claflin & Grint innocent https://t.co/3dYHypcGed — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) November 9, 2026

Johnny Depp is at the top of his game as #Ebenezer. A spookier, more horror-centric take, Ti West approaches Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the gothic flourishes of a classic Hammer film. A fresh retelling of the classic story worth seeing. https://t.co/pkWsICTkSt — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) November 10, 2026

"Ebenezer Scrooge. Opowieść wigilijna" - zwiastun