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Jak wypadł Johnny Depp w "Ebenezerze"? Do sieci trafiły pierwsze reakcje

The Hollywood Reporter / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Jak+wypad%C5%82+Johnny+Depp+w+%22Ebenezerze%22+Do+sieci+trafi%C5%82y+pierwsze+reakcje-169584
Jak wypadł Johnny Depp w &quot;Ebenezerze&quot;? Do sieci trafiły pierwsze reakcje
Premiera "Ebenezera Scrooge'e. Opowieści wigilijnej" już za rogiem, tymczasem w w sieci pojawiły się pierwsze reakcje na nową adaptację historii Charlesa DickensaCzy Johnny Depp zaliczył udany powrót do dużego hollywoodzkiego kina? 

Widzowie chwalą rolę Deppa



Wśród pierwszych opinii powtarzają się pochwały pod adresem aktora. Jeden z widzów uznał go za idealnego odtwórcę roli Scrooge'a, stawiając jego kreację obok interpretacji Alastaira Sima i Michaela Caine'a. Inny określił występ aktora jako diabelsko dobry, podkreślając, że udało mu się połączyć groteskowy urok bohatera z emocjonalną głębią. Pojawiły się też porównania do George'a C. Scotta, a jeden z komentujących stwierdził, że Depp jest w tej roli w szczytowej formie. Nie wszystkie głosy były jednak tak entuzjastyczne - Nick Spake uznał, że choć film ma wiele zalet technicznych, to właśnie występ głównego aktora nie spełnia oczekiwań.

Dużo uwagi poświęcono również atmosferze filmu. Widzowie zwracają uwagę na gotycką stylistykę, mroczniejsze podejście do klasycznej opowieści i wyraźne inspiracje horrorem. Jeden z komentujących porównał produkcję do filmów wytwórni Hammer, inny docenił to, że reżyser Ti West potraktował historię Scrooge'a jak pełnoprawną opowieść o duchach. Chwalone są także zdjęcia, scenografia, charakteryzacja i muzyka Tylera Batesa. Część odbiorców podkreśla, że mimo grozy film potrafi być zabawny, a w niektórych momentach także poruszający.







Nie brakuje jednak zastrzeżeń. Najczęściej powraca zarzut, że "Ebenezer" nie wnosi niczego nowego do historii, którą widzowie znają już z licznych wcześniejszych adaptacji. Niektórzy określają film jako poprawny, ale pozbawiony wyrazistych pomysłów, inni narzekają na nudę i brak powodu, by ponownie opowiadać tę samą historię. Pojawiły się również uwagi dotyczące montażu i humoru, który nie zawsze działa. Jeden z widzów uznał nawet, że niemal wszystkie elementy filmu zawodzą, z wyjątkiem scenografii i ścieżki dźwiękowej.







"Ebenezer Scrooge. Opowieść wigilijna" to kolejna ekranizacja opowiadania Dickensa z 1843 roku. Akcja rozgrywa się w wiktoriańskim Londynie. Scrooge, skąpy biznesmen nienawidzący Bożego Narodzenia, wyrusza w podróż ku odkupieniu po tym, jak odwiedzają go trzy duchy. Za kamerą stanął Ti West, twórca trylogii rozpoczętej filmem "X", a w obsadzie znaleźli się również Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin i Daisy Ridley. Pełne recenzje krytyków ukażą się 12 listopada. Film trafi do kin na całym świecie dzień później.

Dla Deppa jest to pierwszy duży hollywoodzki film od czasu rozpadu jego małżeństwa z Amber Heard i późniejszych batalii sądowych. W ostatnich latach aktora mogliśmy oglądać w "Kochanicy króla Jeanne du Barry" z 2023 roku. W 2024 roku wyreżyserował i wyprodukował także "Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness", w którym nie zagrał. W 2027 roku pojawi się w thrillerze "Nienasycony".

"Ebenezer Scrooge. Opowieść wigilijna" - zwiastun



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