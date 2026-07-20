Newsy Filmy Inne Tom Cruise otworzył finał mundialu. Wiele gwiazd na trybunach [GALERIA]
Inne / Filmy

Tom Cruise otworzył finał mundialu. Wiele gwiazd na trybunach [GALERIA]

Variety / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Mundial+2026.+Tom+Cruise+otworzy%C5%82+fina%C5%82.+Na+trybunach+m.in.+Timoth%C3%A9e+Chalamet%2C+Matt+Damon%2C+Anya+Taylor-Joy-167637
Tom Cruise otworzył finał mundialu. Wiele gwiazd na trybunach [GALERIA]
Zakończyły się Mistrzostwa Świata w piłce nożnej! Przed meczem Hiszpanii z Argentyną (wygranym przez tę pierwszą drużynę) na stadionie w New Jersey specjalne przemówienie wygłosił Tom Cruise, a na trybunach pojawiły się gwiazdy filmu, muzyki i sportu.

Cruise otworzył finał, podkreślając charakter turnieju. Gdy spotykamy się w ostatnim rozdziale tej historii, świętujmy turniej, który zjednoczył świat. Świętujmy siebie nawzajem. To jest futbol. To jest jedność. To jest wielkość.

Na stadionie nie zabrakło również innych znanych postaci. Mecz oglądali m.in. Matt Damon z żoną Lucianą, Timothée Chalamet i Kylie Jenner, David i Victoria Beckhamowie, Beyoncé i Jay-Z, Dua Lipa i Callum Turner, Olivia Rodrigo, Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz, Serena Williams, Mick Jagger, Will Ferrell, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adrien Brody oraz Julia Garner. Wśród gości znaleźli się także prezydent USA Donald Trump i pierwsza dama Melania Trump.

Dodatkową atrakcją był pierwszy w historii oficjalny występ w przerwie finału. Za jego przygotowanie odpowiadał Chris Martin z zespołu Coldplay, a na scenie wystąpili BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna i Shakira.

Niespodziankę przygotował również Jason Sudeikis, który pojawił się jako Ted Lasso, zapowiadając występ Biebera.

Poniżej galeria zdjęć i nagrań z wybranymi gwiazdami

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damon-mundial.jpg Getty Images © Jamie McCarthy






bardem-mundial.jpg Getty Images © Arturo Holmes - FIFA






GettyImages-2286781722.jpg Getty Images © Arturo Holmes - FIFA


GettyImages-2286805701.jpg Getty Images © Sebastian Widmann - FIFA


kevin-hart-shakira-mundial.jpg Getty Images © Alex Pantling - FIFA


cruise-mundial.jpg Getty Images © Ian MacNicol


madonna-mundial.jpg Getty Images © Michael Regan - FIFA










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