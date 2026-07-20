Tom Cruise otworzył finał mundialu. Wiele gwiazd na trybunach [GALERIA]

Tom Cruise gives an inspirational speech while opening the FIFA #WorldCup final:— Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2026
"So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness."
(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/xNxQPhnaqA
LINDOS! Dua Lipa e Callum Turner no Metlife Stadium assistindo a final da Copa do Mundo. pic.twitter.com/umAC3SgoQN— Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) July 19, 2026
- Adrien Brody enjoying the World Cup final! pic.twitter.com/UZfn94SdOz— The Touchline | (@TouchlineX) July 19, 2026
Anya Taylor-Joy at the world cup final supporting Argentina pic.twitter.com/3I5bGhUd4t— best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) July 19, 2026
Locked in for the World Cup final. Will Ferrell knows ball. pic.twitter.com/vgNkhLxCYC— COPA90 (@Copa90) July 19, 2026
July 19, 2026
Mick Jagger is attending the World Cup final pic.twitter.com/yOlRkomayB— Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 19, 2026
Elmo made a new friend at the game!! Mr. Tom Cruise!!! pic.twitter.com/lywyY8BRGJ— Elmo (@elmo) July 19, 2026