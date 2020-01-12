OSCARY 2020: Już dziś poznamy nominacje!

Nadszedł ten dzień. Już dziś po godzinie 14 polskiego czasu Akademia Sztuki i Wiedzy Filmowej ogłosi nominacje do 92. edycji Oscarów. Ich listę zaprezentujemy poniżej.

GettyImages-2999807.jpg
Getty Images © Carlo Allegri


W kilku kategoriach znamy już tytuły, które pozostały w oscarowej rywalizacji. Skrócone listy kandydatów zostały uwzględnione w poniższym zestawieniu.

Rozdanie Oscarów odbędzie się 9 lutego.

FILM

 
REŻYSER


AKTORKA


AKTOR


AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY


AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA

 
SCENARIUSZ ORYGINALNY


SCENARIUSZ ADAPTOWANY


ANIMACJA

 
FILM MIĘDZYNARODOWY
"Malowany ptak"
"Tõde ja õigus"
"Nędznicy"
"Akik maradtak"
"Kraina miodu"
"Boże Ciało"
"Wysoka dziewczyna"
"Atlantyk"
"Parasite"
"Ból i blask"

DOKUMENT
"Adwokatka"
"Amerykańska fabryka"
"Teatr Apollo"
"Apollo 11"
"Aquarela"
"Nasze miejsce na Ziemi"
"The Cave"
"Krawędź demokracji"
"For Sama"
"Hakowanie świata"
"Kraina miodu"
"Podbić Kongres"
"Maiden"
"Nocna rodzinka"
"Polityka jednego dziecka"

ZDJĘCIA


MUZYKA
"Avengers: Koniec gry"
"Gorący temat"
"Kłamstewko"
"Le Mans '66"
"Kraina lodu 2"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Król"
"Małe kobietki"
"Historia małżeńska"
"Osierocony Brooklyn"
"1917"
"Ból i blask"
"Gwiezdne Wojny: Skywalker. Odrodzenie"
"To my"

PIOSENKA
"Speechless" - "Aladyn"
"Letter To My Godfather" - "The Black Godfather"
"Im Standing With You" - "Przypływ wiary"
"Da Bronx" - "The Bronx USA"
"Into The Unknown" - "Kraina lodu 2"
"Stand Up" - "Harriet"
"Catchy Song" - "LEGO Przygoda 2"
"Never Too Late" - "Król Lew"
"Spirit" - "Król Lew"
"Daily Battles" - "Osierocony Brooklyn"
"A Glass of Soju" - "Parasite"
"(Im Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
"High Above The Water" - "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"
"I Cant Let You Throw Yourself Away" - "Toy Story 4"
"Glasgow" - "Wild Rose"

EFEKTY SPECJALNE
"Alita: Battle Angel"
"Avengers: Koniec gry"
"Kapitan Marvel"
"Koty"
"Bliźniak"
"Irlandczyk"
"Król Lew"
"1917"
"Gwiezdne Wojny: Skywalker. Odrodzenie"
"Terminator: Mroczne Przeznaczenie"

CHARAKTERYZACJA
"Gorący temat"
"Nazywam się Dolemite"
"Downton Abbey"
"Joker"
"Judy"
"Małe kobietki"
"Czarownica 2"
"1917"
"Pewnego razu... w Hollywood"
"Rocketman"

SCENOGRAFIA


KOSTIUMY


MONTAŻ


DŹWIĘK


MONTAŻ DŹWIĘKU


FILM KRÓTKOMETRAŻOWY
"Brotherhood"
"Świąteczny podarunek"
"Rączki"
"Miller & Son"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors Window"
"Refugee"
"Saria"
"Siostra"
"Sometimes, I Think about Dying"
 
KRÓTKOMETRAŻOWY DOKUMENT
"After Maria"
"Pożar w raju"
"Duchy z Sugar Land"
"In the Absence"
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"Pokonani przez życie"
"The Nightcrawlers"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Stay Close"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

KRÓTKOMETRAŻOWA ANIMACJA
"Córka"
"Hair Love"
"On ne mozhem zhit bez kosmosa"
"Hors Piste"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Mind My Mind"
"The Physics of Sorrow"
"Sister"
"Tio Tomás, A Contabilidade Dos Dias"

