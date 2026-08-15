Obsada "X-Men" ujawniona. Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott i kto jeszcze

The X-Men are coming to the MCU:



Sadie Sink is Jean Grey

Kit Connor is Cyclops

Christopher Abbott is Professor Charles Xavier

Samara Weaving is Emma Frost

Inde Navarrette is Rogue

Maya Boyd is Storm

Adam Driver is Nathaniel Milbury



Only in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7