Newsy Filmy Obsada "X-Men" ujawniona. Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott i kto jeszcze
Filmy

Obsada "X-Men" ujawniona. Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott i kto jeszcze

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https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Obsada+%22X-Men%22+ujawniona.+Adam+Driver%2C+Inde+Navarrette%2C+Christopher+Abbott+i+kto+jeszcze-168071
Obsada &quot;X-Men&quot; ujawniona. Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott i kto jeszcze
źródło: Getty Images
autor: Jesse Grant
Tak, jak się tego wszyscy spodziewali, w piątek podczas D23 ogłoszona została obsada widowiska Marvela "X-Men". I jak się okazało, część plotek była prawdziwa (te dotyczące Profesora X i Mr. Sinister). Inne okazały się fałszywe (na przykład o Storm).

Poznajcie obsadę "X-Men" i kogo grają



Podczas prezentacji D23 pokazano tylko największe gwiazdy. Obsada z całą pewnością w najbliższych tygodniach i miesiącach jeszcze bardziej się powiększy. Oto jednak osoby, które zostały oficjalnie przedstawione widowni zgromadzonej na imprezie:

06.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer


03.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer


04.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer

Christopher Abbott jako Profesor X (aktor wystąpił już w ekranizacji komiksów Marvela, ale dla Sony - "Kraven Łowca")

05.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer

07.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer


08.jpg Getty Images © Matt Winkelmeyer

Maya Boyd jako Storm (debiut na dużym ekranie, aktorka znana jest z Broadwayu)

09.jpg Getty Images © Laurent KOFFEL

Adam Driver jako Mr. Sinister

Za kamerą stanie Jake Schreier. Premiera widowiska "X-Men" została wyznaczona na 5 maja 2028 roku.

Niestety zebrani fani wciąż nie wiedzą nic na temat fabuły widowiska. Obecność Drivera jako Mr. Sinister, który będzie przeciwnikiem X-Men, zawęża jednak pole spekulacji.

Zobaczcie prezentację gwiazd widowiska "X-Men" (i nowe logo)




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