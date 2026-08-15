Obsada "X-Men" ujawniona. Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott i kto jeszcze

The X-Men are coming to the MCU:— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026
Sadie Sink is Jean Grey
Kit Connor is Cyclops
Christopher Abbott is Professor Charles Xavier
Samara Weaving is Emma Frost
Inde Navarrette is Rogue
Maya Boyd is Storm
Adam Driver is Nathaniel Milbury
Only in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7
“There was also someone else wanted to be here…”— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026
Adam Driver joins the MCU as Nathaniel Milbury. #XMen pic.twitter.com/34bqLrK7Hc
To me, my X-Men. 5.5.28 #D23 pic.twitter.com/ADKk2AdFJd— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026