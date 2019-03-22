Orły 2019

NAJLEPSZY FILM
"Kamerdyner"
"Kler"
"Zimna wojna"

NAJLEPSZY FILM EUROPEJSKI
"Trzy billboardy za Ebbing, Missouri"

NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA
Paweł Pawlikowski - "Zimna wojna"

NAJLEPSZY SCENARIUSZ
"Zimna wojna"

NAJLEPSZA GŁÓWNA ROLA KOBIECA
Joanna Kulig - "Zimna wojna"

NAJLEPSZA GŁÓWNA ROLA MĘSKA
Jacek Braciak - "Kler"

NAJLEPSZA DRUGOPLANOWA ROLA KOBIECA
Aleksandra Konieczna - "Jak pies z kotem"

NAJLEPSZA DRUGOPLANOWA ROLA MĘSKA
Janusz Gajos - "Kler"

NAJLEPSZY MONTAŻ
"Zimna wojna"

NAJLEPSZE KOSTIUMY
"Kamerdyner"

NAJLEPSZY DŹWIĘK
"Zimna wojna"

ODKRYCIE ROKU
Gabriela Muskała - najlepszy scenariusz, "Fuga"

NAJLEPSZY FILMOWY SERIAL FABULARNY
"Ślepnąc od świateł"

NAJLEPSZY FILM DOKUMENTALNY
"Książę i dybuk"

NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA
"Kler"

NAJLEPSZA SCENOGRAFIA
"Kamerdyner"

NAJLEPSZE ZDJĘCIA
"Zimna wojna"

NAGRODA PUBLICZNOŚCI
"Kler"

NAGRODA ZA OSIĄGNIĘCIA ŻYCIA
Krzysztof Zanussi
