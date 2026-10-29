Pierwsi widzowie chwalą nowe "Igrzyska śmierci". Padło porównanie do "Andora"

#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise. A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see. As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect adaptation. Francis Lawrence beautifully captures the invigorating spark of revolution and the tragedy of Haymitch’s journey, culminating in a resounding gut punch.



Joseph Zada is a revelation. Completely floored by his performance. So charismatic, lovable, tender, and honest; he perfectly captures Haymitch’s love of people, pain, and rebellious spirit. In a series full of incredible performances, his might be the best behind Lawrence. He’s seriously THAT good.



Like the book, the film challenges our own implicit submission and acceptance of terms we’ve never agreed to when the odds ARE in our favor. It sympathizes with how easy it is to feel hopeless and apathetic about the world today, how futile resistance seems, yet insists that every small act of defiance paves the way for future change, that every platform we have, for as briefly we have it, is a chance to reclaim control over the narrative. Not because that change is immediate, but because what other choice do we have? Lawrence has always excelled at squaring our growing nihilism with the desire to disrupt the system, and Sunrise allows him to interrogate that tension more directly to great effect.



I’ve always maintained that The Hunger Games is one of our most consistent and vital franchises, and Sunrise on the Reaping makes it abundantly clear why the series has transcended the YA boom of the 2010s and is needed today more than ever.