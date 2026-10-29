Newsy Filmy Pierwsi widzowie chwalą nowe "Igrzyska śmierci". Padło porównanie do "Andora"
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Pierwsi widzowie chwalą nowe "Igrzyska śmierci". Padło porównanie do "Andora"

Variety / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pierwsi+widzowie+chwal%C4%85+nowe+%22Igrzyska+%C5%9Bmierci%22.+Pad%C5%82o+por%C3%B3wnanie+do+%22Andora%22-169380
Pierwsi widzowie chwalą nowe &quot;Igrzyska śmierci&quot;. Padło porównanie do &quot;Andora&quot;
W sieci pojawiły się pierwsze reakcje na "Igrzyska śmierci: Wschód słońca w dniu dożynek", nową odsłonę popularnego cyklu, która opowiada losy Haymitcha Abernathy'ego. Co piszą dziennikarze, którzy mieli już okazję zobaczyć film? Nie brakuje pozytywnych głosów.

Joseph Zada zbiera pochwały



Griffin Schiller porównał prequel do "Łotra 1" i serialu "Andor", podkreślając, że to przejmująca opowieść o stracie oraz cenie, jaką trzeba zapłacić za bunt. Krytyk uznał film za znakomitą adaptację książki Suzanne Collins. Gavin Spoors z "Filmhounds Magazine" pochwalił z kolei finałową część produkcji, która - jego zdaniem - potrafi zaskoczyć widzów. Zwrócił też uwagę na udane kreacje aktorskie i emocjonalny wymiar oraz tematykę historii.

Wśród najczęściej chwalonych elementów znalazła się rola Josepha Zady, który wciela się w Haymitcha. Perri Nemiroff z Collidera napisała, że aktor świetnie oddaje zarówno ciepło i urok bohatera, jak i gniew oraz rozpacz, które budzą się w nim podczas igrzysk. Matt Neglia z Next Best Picture również podkreślił, że Zada imponuje w wymagającej roli, która wystawia go na próbę zarówno fizycznie, jak i emocjonalnie. Pochwały zebrały także obsada, scenografia i kostiumy. Neglia wyróżnił między innymi Glenn Close oraz Jessego Plemonsa, który wciela się w postać Plutarcha.




Film wyreżyserował Francis Lawrence, odpowiedzialny za wszystkie poprzednie ekranizacje serii poza pierwszą częścią. Akcja rozgrywa się 24 lata przed wydarzeniami z oryginalnych "Igrzysk śmierci" i koncentruje na młodym Haymitchu, który walczy o przetrwanie podczas 50. edycji tytułowych zawodów. W obsadzie znaleźli się również Ralph Fiennes jako prezydent Snow, Kieran Culkin jako Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning jako Effie Trinket i Maya Hawke jako Wiress.

Do serii powrócą także Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson i Woody Harrelson, ponownie związani z rolami Katniss, Peety i starszego Haymitcha. Lawrence wspominała niedawno w podcaście "Call Her Daddy", że powrót do tej roli był dla niej niezwykle emocjonalnym przeżyciem.

"Igrzyska śmierci: Wschód słońca w dniu dożynek" trafią do kin 20 listopada.

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