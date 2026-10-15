Pierwsze opinie o "Clayface": "Brutalny", "mroczny", "upiorny". "Joker" plus "Substancja"

"Clayface" podoba się pierwszym widzom

Clayface was fantastic. An awesome addition to the DCU that doesn’t require any knowledge of DC to enjoy.



It’s a hard R and loaded with brutal scenes that really surprised me. Audience freaked out a few times during my screening to what was being depicted on screen.



Strong recommend. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 14, 2026

#Clayface has that comic book flair but that theatricality doesn’t diminish how BRUTAL it is! Dark, violent, with little levity to offset the nastiness, this is an exciting addition to Gunn’s DCU. Tom Rhys Harries brings equal boyish charm and quiet menace to the role. https://t.co/dlBUKFORPL — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) October 14, 2026

CLAYFACE - "Joker" meets "The Substance" in Gotham City.



DC goes for dark and tragic body-horror this spooky season. A bit silly at times but lots of gore. Some scenes were so intense I couldn't watch.

#clayface #firstreactions https://t.co/zErQGB50tv — MovieZine (@moviezine) October 14, 2026

#Clayface is freakishly awesome.



Watkins makes an unsettling Gotham and gets very creative with Clayface’s abilities. Gruesome, dark moments and twisted ideas at play.



Tom Rhys Harries is a star, literally in the movie and for his performance. Dude kills it. Well done by all. https://t.co/nkKXaDLzFH — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2026

"Clayface" – zwiastun