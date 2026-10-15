Newsy Filmy Pierwsze opinie o "Clayface": "Brutalny", "mroczny", "upiorny". "Joker" plus "Substancja"
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Pierwsze opinie o "Clayface": "Brutalny", "mroczny", "upiorny". "Joker" plus "Substancja"

Variety / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pierwsze+opinie+o+%22Clayface%22%3A+%22Brutalny%22%2C+%22mroczny%22%2C+%22upiorny%22.+%22Joker%22+plus+%22Substancja%22-169118
Pierwsze opinie o &quot;Clayface&quot;: &quot;Brutalny&quot;, &quot;mroczny&quot;, &quot;upiorny&quot;. &quot;Joker&quot; plus &quot;Substancja&quot;
źródło: Materiały prasowe
W sieci pojawiły się pierwsze reakcje na horror "Clayface", najnowszy film z kinowego uniwersum DC. Pierwsi widzowie są zadowoleni i piszą o upiornym klimacie i mrożących krew w żyłach scenach. Pytanie, czy możemy im ufać! Zobaczcie, co napisali o filmie, ktorego bohaterem jest jeden z przeciwników Batmana.

"Clayface" podoba się pierwszym widzom



clayface-movie-images_y7ux.jpg


"Clayface" wchodzi do kin 28 października. Pierwsze pełnoprawne recenzje mają pojawić się w przyszłą środę – wtedy schodzi embargo. Na razie możemy jedynie przeczytać pierwsze, krótkie opinie, jakie pojawiły się w social mediach.

"Clayface" był fantastyczny. Świetny dodatek do uniwersum DC, który nie wymaga znajomości uniwersum DC, napisał Steven Weintraub z portalu Collider. To film z kategorią R pełen brutalnych scen, które mnie zaskoczyły. Publiczność kilkakrotnie była przestraszona tym, co pokazano na ekranie.




"Clayface" ma komiksową atmosferę, ale ta stylizacja nie umniejsza tego, jak brutalny jest! Mroczny, pełen przemocy, tylko z odrobiną dystansu od kolejnych okropieństw – to ekscytujący dodatek do uniwersum DC Jamesa Gunna. Tom Rhys Harries wnosi chłopięcy urok i cichą groźbę, skomentował Peter Gray z "The AU Review".




"Joker" spotyka "Substancję" w Gotham City, czytamy we wpisie MovieZine. DC idzie w mroczny i tragiczny cielesny horror na tegoroczne Halloween. Miejscami niedorzeczny, ale pełen gore. Niektóre sceny były tak intensywne, że nie mogłem patrzeć.





"Clayface" jest upiornie wspaniały, dodaje Brandon Davis. Watkins pokazuje niepokojące Gotham i bardzo kreatywnie rozwija umiejętności Clayface'a. W grze są makabryczne, mroczne momenty i pokręcone pomysły. Tom Rhys Harries jest gwiazdą – zarówno w filmie, jak i w swojej roli. Gość daje radę. Wszyscy dają,




"Clayface" – zwiastun




Bohaterem filmu "Clayface" jest młody, obiecujący aktor Matt Hagen. Pewnego dnia zostaje zaatakowany, a jego twarz – koszmarnie zdeformowana. Gdy już wydaje się, że jego kariera legła w gruzach, mężczyzna dostaje okazję poddania się eksperymentalnej procedurze, która pozwala mu odzyskać dawną twarz. Terapia kończy się sukcesem... a przynajmniej tak się wydaje na początku. Wkrótce okazuje się, że ma ona koszmarne efekty uboczne, które zmieniają bohatera w monstrum.

Główną rolę zagrał w filmie Tom Rhys Harries. Reżyseruje James Watkins.

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