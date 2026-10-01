Pierwsze reakcje na "Zostań ze mną" M. Nighta Shyamalana. "Straszny jak diabli i łamiący serce"

Pozytywne reakcje na "Zostań ze mną"

I thought we were seeing The Sixth Sense tonight but M. Night came out and said he wanted to show us Remain first this one doesn't come out until February!! Scary as hell and heartbreaking. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/5j3YPghz1u — Josh Levesque (@JoshBLevesque) September 30, 2026

REMAIN is going to crush. A great reminder that nobody does “fun, movie theater horror” like M. Night. Has the humor of Signs with tight emotional ghosty story of Sixth Sense. Lot of great scares. See it big and loud when it comes out. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) September 30, 2026

complete barnburner. my favorite Shyamalan this decade, formally electric and romantic and tragic and beautiful and mysterious and scary all in equal measure. every ghost story is a love story. if you’re not in for his goofiness you aren’t in for this but thank god that i am https://t.co/VNDKV6mJEN — coffee (@eventualforever) September 30, 2026

M. Night Shyamalan's REMAIN is the culmination of his last decade of work - work he's paid for himself, mind you - and this self-professed "interesting chef" has been searching for the exact right ingredients.



He found them here.



It's his best work since SIGNS and THE VILLAGE. pic.twitter.com/JQdGl01Z83 — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) September 30, 2026

"Zostań ze mną" - zwiastun