Newsy Filmy Pierwsze reakcje na "Zostań ze mną" M. Nighta Shyamalana. "Straszny jak diabli i łamiący serce"
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Pierwsze reakcje na "Zostań ze mną" M. Nighta Shyamalana. "Straszny jak diabli i łamiący serce"

The Hollywood Reporter / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pierwsze+reacje+na+%22Zosta%C5%84+ze+mn%C4%85%22+M.+Nighta+Shyamalana.+%22Straszny+jak+diabli+i+%C5%82ami%C4%85cy+serce%22-168861
Pierwsze reakcje na &quot;Zostań ze mną&quot; M. Nighta Shyamalana. &quot;Straszny jak diabli i łamiący serce&quot;
M. Night Shyamalan zrobił uczestnikom festiwalu Beyond Fest sporą niespodziankę. Reżyser niezapowiedzianie pokazał tam swój najnowszy film "Zostań ze mną", którego premiera kinowa odbędzie się dopiero w lutym przyszłego roku. W mediach społecznościowych pojawiły się już pierwsze, bardzo entuzjastyczne reakcje na nowy thriller z udziałem Jake'a Gyllenhaala i Phoebe Dynevor.

Pozytywne reakcje na "Zostań ze mną"



Shyamalan osobiście przedstawił film publiczności, która spodziewała się seansu jego klasycznego "Szóstego zmysłu" z 1999 roku. Warner Bros. planuje wprowadzić film do kin 5 lutego 2027 roku. Początkowo produkcja miała trafić na ekrany 23 października 2026 roku, ale termin został przesunięty w okolice walentynek.

"Zostań ze mną" to romantyczny thriller z elementami nadprzyrodzonymi, w którym Jake Gyllenhaal wciela się w architekta próbującego dojść do siebie po depresji. Bohater przeprowadza się na Cape Cod, gdzie spotyka tajemniczą kobietę graną przez Phoebe Dynevor. Shyamalan stworzył projekt wspólnie z Nicholasem Sparksem, autorem powieści "Pamiętnik" i "Jesienna miłość". Historia ta najpierw ukazała się w 2025 roku jako napisana przez nich powieść, która trafiła na listy bestsellerów.

Widzowie i dziennikarze chwalą przede wszystkim połączenie horroru, romansu i humoru, a także występy Gyllenhaala i Dynevor. Jedna z osób określiła film jako "straszny jak diabli i łamiący serce", dodając, że bardzo jej się podobał. Inni zwracali uwagę na chemię między głównymi aktorami oraz muzykę Jamesa Newtona Howarda.









Pojawiły się również porównania do wcześniejszych filmów Shyamalana. Jeden z komentujących opisał "Zostań ze mną" jako połączenie "Szóstego zmysłu" i "Znaków", a inny uznał go za najbardziej dopracowany film reżysera od pewnego czasu. Nie zabrakło też opinii, że to najbardziej romantyczne i szczere dzieło Shyamalana od lat.

Nie wszystkie komentarze były jednak bezkrytyczne. Carlos Aguilar określił film jako bardzo przyjemną i konsekwentnie zabawną historię, ale zauważył przy tym charakterystyczny dla Shyamalana brak subtelności. Jego zdaniem jest to jednak część specyficznego połączenia stylu reżysera z twórczością Sparksa.

Dla Shyamalana to drugi z rzędu film zrealizowany dla Warner Bros. W 2024 roku reżyser nakręcił dla studia "Pułapkę", która zarobiła na świecie 84 mln dolarów przy budżecie wynoszącym 30 mln dolarów.

"Zostań ze mną" - zwiastun



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