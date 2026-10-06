Pierwsze reakcje na "Artificial" Luki Guadagnino. Jak wypadł Andrew Garfield jako Sam Altman?

Andrew Garfield is terrifyingly precise in ARTIFICIAL. He captures Sam Altman’s chillingly polite, messianic aura in a brilliant balancing act of manic genius and corporate coldness. Absolutely electric! #NYFF64 https://t.co/hSeKmyFzXh— Jairo Jiménez @NYFF (@jairojimenez_) October 6, 2026
ARTIFICIAL is a pitch-perfect dark comedy about the absence of responsibility in the face of apocalyptic certainty. Andrew Garfield walks a fine line between movie monster, buffoonish mogul, and evil genius. A fun/scary ride that embodies the paradox at its center. #NYFF— erickohn (@erickohn) October 6, 2026
Luca Guadagnino just ate Sorkin’s lunch. In every way, ARTIFICIAL is the spiritual sequel to THE SOCIAL NETWORK, threading together betrayal, broken ethics and humor — and arriving at a vision as scary as COLOSSUS: THE FORBIN PROJECT. Damon Albarn’s Bowie-esque score ftw. #NYFF— Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) October 5, 2026
ARTIFICIAL is Luca Guadagnino’s telling of the origins of the AI boom and where it may one day lead us. As entertaining as it is terrifying, it’s a brilliantly written human story about power, control, ambition, and greed that might be the most urgently relevant film of our time. Andrew Garfield delivers one of his most unsettling and transformative performances as Sam Altman, equally capturing his disarming charm and unnerving malice. Yura Borisov is magnificent as the brilliant mind behind OpenAI, wrestling with the moral implications of the creation he has helped unleash upon the world with intelligence and empathy. Damon Albarn’s electronic, atmospheric score perfectly sets the mood for this tech-driven narrative, while Guadagnino’s cinematic flourishes are bountiful, resulting in what may be his funniest and scariest film to date. Provocative, engaging, and downright horrifying, it’s the movie of the moment that we may not even be able to look back on if the vision of the future it presents comes true.— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 6, 2026
Wanna be clear: Luca Guadagnino’s ARTIFICIAL is a horror comedy. About the destruction of humanity. In real time. You’re laughing at the ridiculous characters & also THESE PEOPLE EXIST, they’re running the world, and the info in the movie is already old. Fucking terrifying #nyff— Jada Yuan (@jadabird) October 6, 2026