Newsy Filmy Pierwsze reakcje na "Artificial" Luki Guadagnino. Jak wypadł Andrew Garfield jako Sam Altman?
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Pierwsze reakcje na "Artificial" Luki Guadagnino. Jak wypadł Andrew Garfield jako Sam Altman?

The Hollywood Reporter / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pierwsze+reakcje+na+%22Artificial%22+Luki+Guadagnino+z+Andrew+Garfieldem.+Duchowy+nast%C4%99pca+%22The+Social+Network%22-168949
Pierwsze reakcje na &quot;Artificial&quot; Luki Guadagnino. Jak wypadł Andrew Garfield jako Sam Altman?
Na festiwalu w Nowym Jorku zadebiutował film "Artificial" Luki Guadagnino, opowiadający o Samie Altmanie i początkach boomu na sztuczną inteligencję. Pierwsze reakcje wskazują, że reżyser "Tamtych dni, tamtych nocy" podszedł do historii OpenAI w dość nieoczywisty sposób. Wśród określeń pojawiają się "czarna komedia", "horror" i "brutalna satyra", a szczególnie dużo pochwał zbiera Andrew Garfield.

Film opowiada o wydarzeniach z 2023 roku, kiedy Sam Altman został zwolniony ze stanowiska szefa OpenAI, a następnie wrócił do firmy zaledwie kilka dni później. W Altmana wciela się właśnie Garfield, a w obsadzie są również Yura Borisov jako Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro jako Mira Murati oraz Ike Barinholtz jako Elon Musk. Scenariusz napisał Simon Rich.

Pierwsze reakcje na "Artificial" są w większości bardzo entuzjastyczne. Krytycy chwalą film za połączenie czarnego humoru z niepokojącą wizją rozwoju sztucznej inteligencji, a wśród najczęściej wymienianych tematów pojawiają się władza, ambicja, chciwość i brak odpowiedzialności. Pojawiają się też porównania do "The Social Network" - jeden z krytyków określił "Artificial" mianem jego duchowego następcy. Inny nazwał film "idealną czarną komedią" o braku odpowiedzialności w obliczu nadchodzącej apokalipsy.










Dużo pochwał zbiera Andrew Garfield. Jego występ jest określany jako jeden z najmocniejszych elementów filmu i idealne odwzorowanie Altmana. W reakcjach przewija się też przekonanie, że Guadagnino zrobił z historii OpenAI coś znacznie bardziej gorzkiego i niepokojącego, niż można by oczekiwać po tradycyjnym filmie o technologii. Jedna z dziennikarek określiła go wręcz jako horror komediowy, zwracając uwagę, że bohaterowie, z których widz może się śmiać, naprawdę istnieją i mają wpływ na świat.

Nie wszystkie opinie są jednak bezkrytyczne. Pojawił się również głos, że "Artificial" pod koniec traci impet. Nawet ta reakcja pozostaje jednak pozytywna wobec większości filmu, który został określony jako "mroczna i często brutalna komedia" o nieodpowiedzialności związanej z AI i jej potencjalnie katastrofalnych konsekwencjach.







"Artificial" trafi do amerykańskich kin 25 grudnia. 

"Artificial" - zwiastun



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