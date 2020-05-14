    Strona główna Newsy Gry PlayStation 5 - zobacz jak wygląda i w co na niej zagramy
    Gry

    PlayStation 5 - zobacz jak wygląda i w co na niej zagramy

    PlayStation Blog / autor: Marcin Dąbkowski /
    Filmweb Sp. z o. o. Sp. k.
    https://www.filmweb.pl/news/PlayStation+5+-+zobacz+jak+wygl%C4%85da+i+w+co+na+niej+zagramy-138069
    PlayStation 5 - zobacz jak wygląda i w co na niej zagramy
    Wiedzieliśmy o super szybkim dysku SSD, mega szybkim procesorze, 16 GB pamięci RAM i ponad dwa razy większej mocy obliczeniowej, niż w PlayStation 4 Pro. Dziś Sony zdradziło trochę więcej informacji i wreszcie dowiedzieliśmy się w jakie tytuły zagramy na ich nowej konsoli oraz jak będzie wyglądała. Co ciekawe, nowa konsola z rodziny PlayStation będzie dostępna w dwóch wersjach - z napędem Blu-Ray 4K oraz bez jakiegokolwiek napędu (Digital Edition). Wraz z konsolą do sprzedaży trafią dedykowane słuchawki z obsługą 3D Audio, pilot, ładowarka do padów i kamera. Na poniższym wideo możecie zobaczyć konsolę z różnych ujęć, a zaraz pod nim znajdziecie zwiastuny pokazanych dziś gier.



    "Horizon: Forbidden West"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    Remake "Demon's Souls"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    "Resident Evil Village"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
    Premiera: 2021


    "GTA V" (tak, gra z PS3 i X360 z 2013)
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
    Premiera: 2021


    "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
    Premiera: Koniec 2020


    "Gran Turismo 7"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    "Project Athia" (nowy projekt Square Enix)
    Platforma: PlayStation 5 (czasowa wyłączność), PC


    "Stray"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5
    Premiera: 2021


    "Returnal"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5


    "Sackboy: A Big Adventure"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    "Destruction AllStars"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5


    "Kena: Bridge of Spirits"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5


    "Goodbye Vulcano High"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
    Premiera: 2021


    "Oddworld Soulstorm"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5


    "Ghostwire: Tokyo"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5 i PC
    Premiera: 2021


    "GodFall"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5
    Premiera: Koniec 2020


    "Solar Ash
    Platforma: PlayStation 5
    Premiera: 2021


    "Hitman III
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
    Premiera: Styczeń 2021


    "Astrobot Playroom"
    Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5


    "Little Devil Inside"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5


    "NBA 2K21"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5
    Premiera: Jesień 2020


    "Bugsnax"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
    Premiera: 2020


    "Deathloop"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5 (czasowa wyłączność), PC
    Premiera: Koniec 2020



    "Pragmata"
    Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
    Premiera: 2022

    Udostępnij:

    powiązane artykuły

    Project Athia  (2022)

     Project Athia

    Stray  (2021)

     Stray

    Godfall  (2021)

     Godfall

    Returnal  (2021)

     Returnal

    Najnowsze Newsy

    Gry

    PlayStation 5 - zobacz jak wygląda i w co na niej zagramy

    9  komentarzy

    Keira Knightley gwiazdą miniserialu Hulu

    4  komentarze
    Filmy

    Dlaczego nie ma szans na "Człowieka ze stali 2"?

    30  komentarzy
    VOD Seriale

    Amazon przygotowuje serial na podstawie kultowej mangi

    1  komentarz

    Jessica M. Thompson zaprasza na wesele z piekła rodem

    Filmy

    Reżyser "Mamma Mia!" opowie o trzęsieniu ziemi na Alasce

    2  komentarze
    VOD Seriale Festiwale i nagrody Telewizja

    "Stranger Things", "Czarnobyl", "Fleabag" z nagrodami Peabody

    3  komentarze