PlayStation 5 - zobacz jak wygląda i w co na niej zagramy

Wiedzieliśmy o super szybkim dysku SSD, mega szybkim procesorze, 16 GB pamięci RAM i ponad dwa razy większej mocy obliczeniowej, niż w PlayStation 4 Pro. Dziś Sony zdradziło trochę więcej informacji i wreszcie dowiedzieliśmy się w jakie tytuły zagramy na ich nowej konsoli oraz jak będzie wyglądała. Co ciekawe, nowa konsola z rodziny PlayStation będzie dostępna w dwóch wersjach - z napędem Blu-Ray 4K oraz bez jakiegokolwiek napędu (Digital Edition). Wraz z konsolą do sprzedaży trafią dedykowane słuchawki z obsługą 3D Audio, pilot, ładowarka do padów i kamera. Na poniższym wideo możecie zobaczyć konsolę z różnych ujęć, a zaraz pod nim znajdziecie zwiastuny pokazanych dziś gier.
"Horizon: Forbidden West
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
Remake "Demon's Souls
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
"Resident Evil Village
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
Premiera: 2021
"GTA V
" (tak, gra z PS3 i X360 z 2013)
Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
Premiera: 2021
"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
Premiera: Koniec 2020
"Gran Turismo 7
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
"Project Athia
" (nowy projekt Square Enix)
Platforma: PlayStation 5 (czasowa wyłączność), PC
"Stray
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
Premiera: 2021
"Returnal
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
"Sackboy: A Big Adventure
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
"Destruction AllStars
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
"Kena: Bridge of Spirits
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
"Goodbye Vulcano High
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Premiera: 2021
"Oddworld Soulstorm
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
"Ghostwire: Tokyo
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5 i PC
Premiera: 2021
"GodFall
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
Premiera: Koniec 2020
"Solar Ash
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
Premiera: 2021
"Hitman III
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
Premiera: Styczeń 2021
"Astrobot Playroom
"
Platforma: Tylko PlayStation 5
"Little Devil Inside
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
"NBA 2K21
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5
Premiera: Jesień 2020
"Bugsnax
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Premiera: 2020
"Deathloop
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5 (czasowa wyłączność), PC
Premiera: Koniec 2020
"Pragmata
"
Platforma: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
Premiera: 2022