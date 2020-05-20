Newsy Filmy "Władcy Wszechświata" to dobra rozrywka? Są pierwsze reakcje
Filmy

"Władcy Wszechświata" to dobra rozrywka? Są pierwsze reakcje

Comic Book Movie / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pokazano+film+%22W%C5%82adcy+Wszech%C5%9Bwiata%22.+Do+sieci+trafi%C5%82y+pierwsze+opinie-166701
&quot;Władcy Wszechświata&quot; to dobra rozrywka? Są pierwsze reakcje
W Los Angeles odbyła się już premiera widowiska fantasy "Władcy Wszechświata". Jak można się było tego spodziewać, wkrótce po premierze, w sieci pojawiły się pierwsze opinie na temat filmu. Sprawdźcie, co mówią ci, którzy film już widzieli.

Travis Knight uchwycił klimat dzieciństwa - opinie o filmie "Władcy Wszechświata"



"Władcy Wszechświata" to film inspirowany serialem animowanym z lat 80. "He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata", filmem aktorskim z 1987 roku "Władcy Wszechświata" oraz zabawkami firmy Mattel.

W nowej wersji mały Adam został odesłany na Ziemię. Teraz wraca na Eternię, gdzie czeka go walka ze złym Szkieletorem o przyszłość świata.

Pierwsze opnie w sieci są raczej pozytywne. Widzowie podkreślają, że całość przywodzi wspomnienie porannych seansów z serialem "He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata". Większości oglądającym podoba się lekki, zabawny ton, choć niektórzy są zdania, że film jest głupiutki. Słowa pochwały padły również pod adresem obsady. Zaplusowali sobie: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, a także Jared Leto.

Oto kilka opinii, które już się pojawiły w sieci:







Zwiastun filmu "Władcy Wszechświata"




Powiązane artykuły Władcy Wszechświata

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

Władcy Wszechświata  (2026)

 Władcy Wszechświata

He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata  (1983)

 He-Man i Władcy Wszechświata

Władcy Wszechświata  (1987)

 Władcy Wszechświata

Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie  (2021)

 Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie

Najnowsze Newsy

Seriale

Stallone ekranizuje bestseller o seryjnym mordercy

VOD Filmy

"Ucieczka gangstera". Netflix szykuje remake filmu Sama Peckinpaha

Seriale

"Chirurdzy" przenoszą się do Teksasu

Filmy

Nostalgia kontra zmiany. Lindelof opowiedział, jaki miał pomysł na film o Rey

1 komentarz
Seriale Filmy

Stało się! "Ricky i Morty" dostaje film pełnometrażowy

1 komentarz
Seriale

Czy Jon Snow ma jeszcze szansę na własny serial? Kit Harington komentuje

8 komentarzy
VOD Seriale

"The Boys" z rekordową widownią. Mimo mieszanej reakcji fanów

7 komentarzy