"Władcy Wszechświata" to dobra rozrywka? Są pierwsze reakcje

Masters of the Universe is everything this ’80s kid wanted and more. It’s gloriously campy, wildly entertaining, and nonstop fun from beginning to end. Travis Knight completely understood the assignment and delivered exactly what fans of this franchise have been waiting for.… pic.twitter.com/QrbYzSO1oO — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 19, 2026

I HAVE THE POWER to tell you that #MastersOfTheUniverse is what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want. pic.twitter.com/jxQWVvknwx — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) May 19, 2026

#MastersoftheUniverse has a very fun, weird, yet enjoyable last 20 minutes or so. As for the rest of the movie? It’s a mess. Serious played for laughs, laughs played for emotion, it works, it doesn’t, it really tries but ends up being too awkward. Great end credits scenes though. pic.twitter.com/IINjM5uS84 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2026

Pains me to say it, but Jared Leto is genuinely unrecognizable and very, VERY good in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. He and Brie understood the assignment. Skeletor and Evil-Lyn steal the whole damn thing. pic.twitter.com/O31oQQHNKh — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) May 19, 2026