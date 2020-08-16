Radujcie się. Oto 2. sezon serialu "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa"

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ actor Jacob Batalon walk out on stage at #D23 to the crowd chanting “C-E-O” at Jacob.— Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026
The pair also talk about Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s billion dollar impact. pic.twitter.com/XvztgLKjdg
Classic looks for some Spider-Man villains coming in S2!#Marvel #D23 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/6QJxdOWB8c— POC Culture D23 (@POCculture) August 15, 2026
Lights go out, we hear a villainous cackle & @MrJeffTrammell appears on stage!— POC Culture D23 (@POCculture) August 15, 2026
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man S2! Here’s teaser art! #Marvel #D23 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/pF0PNW8Qsc
The first preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was revealed at #D23! pic.twitter.com/umHvBYme99— ScreenRant (@screenrant) August 15, 2026