Newsy Seriale Radujcie się. Oto 2. sezon serialu "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa"
Seriale

Radujcie się. Oto 2. sezon serialu "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa"

Comic Book Movie / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Radujcie+si%C4%99.+Oto+2.+sezon+serialu+%22Spider-Man%3A+przyjazny+paj%C4%85k+z+s%C4%85siedztwa%22-168080
Radujcie się. Oto 2. sezon serialu &quot;Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa&quot;
Żadna impreza Disneya nie będzie kompletna bez Spider-Mana. I rzeczywiście podczas D23 Człowiek-Pająk był obecny. Na scenie pojawił się m.in. Jacob Batalon, czyli Ned Leeds z filmu "Spider-Man: Całkiem nowy dzień", który został entuzjastycznie przywitany przez widownię:


"Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa". Tak prezentuje się drugi sezon



Jednak najważniejszym punktem programu była prezentacja drugiego sezonu serialu animowanego "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa". Na scenie pojawił się showrunner Jeff Trammell, który zadeklarował:

Sezon pierwszy był niczym rozłożenie planszy. W sezonie drugim zacznie się gra.

Fani zebrani na sali zobaczyli nowe grafiki udowadniające, że twórcy serialu będą garściami czerpać z komiksów Marvela. W drugim sezonie ważną postacią będzie Doktor Octopus w swojej klasycznej wersji. Peter Parker będzie miał symbiote suit. Są też Spider-Gwen, Rhino, Lizard i inni.

Grafiki z nowego sezonu serialu "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa"


Teaser 2. sezonu serialu "Spider-Man: przyjazny pająk z sąsiedztwa"


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