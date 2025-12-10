Pierwsze opinie o "Świątyni Kości". Nia DaCosta nakręciła horror dekady?

THE BONE TEMPLE is brilliant: a sequel that operates on a much weirder wavelength than its predecessor, tackling the idea of a false god in a surprisingly thorny manner.— Dimitri Kraus (@simplykraus) December 10, 2025
While not as formally inventive, I found its focused narrative to be stronger and more emotionally acute.
THE BONE TEMPLE is a brutally audacious follow up to 28 YEARS LATER that largely sidelines the infected to explore cultism, trauma, psychosis and compassion.— Ryan Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) December 9, 2025
I really like its uncompromising, idiosyncratic ambition. It’s easily more polarising than 28YL.
I just saw 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE. Trust me when I say, you are not ready for the heat Ralph Fiennes put down in this movie pic.twitter.com/DIYf0NRy59— Jake (@jacobkleinman) December 10, 2025
28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE is beautifully chaotic, breathtaking, and everything I wanted it to be. Nia DaCosta brought her unique style to this world on a captivating way and I would watch Jack O'Connell and Ralph Finnes for hours. Another banger of a film for this franchise pic.twitter.com/7VVr3cBN6s— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 10, 2025
So I loved #28YearsLater #TheBoneTemple a brutal examination of faith, control and fear. It’s surprisingly funny while also maintaining absolute tension throughout. I think people will be shocked by how weird it gets. But I loved it. DaCosta nailed it. pic.twitter.com/9ild3AmDxl— Paul Klein (@paulkleinyoo) December 9, 2025
Nia DaCosta is a director that more people need to keep their eyes on for the near future.— Christopher Rates It (@LuminousDagger) December 9, 2025
28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE is one of the greatest horror movies of the decade, as it takes the first movie and goes 10 extra miles with the brutality and intensity of the world.
