Pierwsze opinie o "Świątyni Kości". Nia DaCosta nakręciła horror dekady?

źródło: materialy promocyjne
Zbliża się premiera "Świątyni Kości", czyli wyreżyserowanej przez Nię DaCostę kontynuacji "28 lat później". Krytycy i dziennikarze w Stanach Zjednoczonych i Wielkiej Brytanii już widzieli film. Poznaliśmy pierwsze opinie. Warto wybrać się do kina?

"Świątynia Kości" to dobry film? Przeczytaj pierwsze opinie


Embargo na recenzje "Świątyni kości" zostanie uchylone bliżej premiery, dystrybutor zgodził się jednak na pierwsze reakcje i opinie w mediach społecznościowych. 


"Świątynia Kości" jest genialna: to sequel, który nadaje na znacznie dziwniejszych falach niż jego poprzednik, podejmując temat fałszywergo boga w zaskakująco cierpki sposób. Choć formalnie nie jest tak pomysłowa (jak "28 lat później" – przyp. red.), to przez skupioną narrację film wydał mi się mocniejszy i bardziej emocjonalny – czytamy w opublikowanym na X poście Dimitriego Krausa z portalu Movie Marker. 

Oryginalny wpis znajdziecie poniżej: 



Z kolei YouTuber Ryan Hollinger napisał: 

"Świątynia Kości" to brutalnie śmiała kontynuacja "28 lat później", która w dużej mierze pomija wątek zainfekowanych, aby zgłębić sekciarstwo, traumę, psychozę i współczucie. Bardzo podoba mi się bezkompromisowa, osobliwa ambicja tego filmu. Jest zdecydowanie bardziej polaryzujący niż "28 lat później".



Jacob Kleinman z portalu Polygon chwali występ Ralpha Fiennesa

Właśnie zobaczyłem "28 lat później: Świątynię Kości". Zaufajcie mi, nie jesteście gotowi na ogień, który Ralph Fiennes rozpala w tym filmie.



GettyImages-2249520909.jpg Getty Images © Taylor Hill
Nia DaCosta na tegorocznej gali rozdania nagród Gotham

Doceniona została też reżyserka Nia DaCosta. Rachel Leishman, redaktorka naczelna portalu The Mary Sue, która pisze też dla Collidera:

"28 lat później: Świątynia kości" to piękny, chaotyczny, zapierający dech film – dokładnie taki, jakiego oczekiwałam. Nia DaCosta w urzekający sposób wniosła do tego świata swój niepowtarzalny styl, a Jacka O'Connella i Ralpha Fiennesa mogłabym oglądać godzinami.



Paul Klein z "Filmhounds Magazine": 

A więc bardzo mi się podoba "28 lat później: Świątynia Kości" – brutalna analiza wiary, kontroli i strachu. Film jest zaskakująco zabawny, a jednocześnie przez cały czas trzyma w napięciu. Myślę, że ludzie będą zaskoczeni, jaki jest dziwny. Ale ja go uwielbiam. DaCosta dowiozła.



Christopher Mills, który zapowiedział już recenzję dla portalu Nexus Point News: 

Nia DaCosta to reżyserka, którą więcej osób powinno mieć na oku w niedalekiej przyszłości. "28 lat później: Świątynia Kości" to jeden z najlepszych horrorów dekady, który bazuje na pierwszej części, ale idzie o 10 mil dalej, ukazując brutalność i intensywność świata przedstawionego.



Zobacz zwiastun "Świątyni Kości"


"Świątynia Kości" trafi na ekrany polskich kin 16 stycznia. Film jest bezpośrednią kontynuacją "28 lat później". Przypominamy zwiastun: 


