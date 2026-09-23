Newsy Filmy Pierwsze reakcje na film "Digger". Od zachwytów po frustrację. Krytycy nie wiedzą, co zrobić z filmem Iñárritu
Filmy

Pierwsze reakcje na film "Digger". Od zachwytów po frustrację. Krytycy nie wiedzą, co zrobić z filmem Iñárritu

indieWIRE / autor: /
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Pierwsze reakcje na film &quot;Digger&quot;. Od zachwytów po frustrację. Krytycy nie wiedzą, co zrobić z filmem Iñárritu
Wspólny film Alejandro Gonzáleza Iñárritu i Toma Cruise'a "Digger" właśnie miał swoją światową premierę. I wygląda na to, że podzieli on widownię. Tak przynajmniej można sądzić po pierwszych reakcjach, które pojawiły się w sieci.

Krytycy nie są zgodni co do tego, co zobaczyli



"Digger" to historia najpotężniejszego człowieka na Ziemi (w tej roli Tom Cruise), który organizuje desperacką misję mającą na celu udowodnienie, że jest wybawcą ludzkości, zanim katastrofa, którą sam wywołał, zniszczy wszystko.

Wokół niego są: Riz Ahmed jako naukowiec Ganesh, Sandra Hüller jako porywcza przyrodnia siostra Diggera i jego wspólniczka w interesach, John Goodman jako dyktatorski prezydent USA chory na raka odbytu, Michael Stuhlbarg jako nieudolny wiceprezydent oraz Jesse Plemons jako tajemnicza postać, której rola staje się jasna dopiero pod koniec filmu.

Dość wcześnie w filmie pojawia się też zwrot akcji, który wywraca do góry nogami oczekiwania widzów. Nie wszyscy będą z tego zadowoleni.


Zazwyczaj, kiedy do sieci trafiają pierwsze reakcje, sprawa wydaje się jasna: film się podobał lub nie. W przypadku "Diggera" jest inaczej. Pierwsze opinie wypełniają całe spektrum ocen: od zachwytów nad artystyczną odwagą po krytykę za nieśmieszne żarty i stęchłą satyrę na koniec świata.

Są osoby, które porównują "Diggera" do arcydzieła Kubricka "Dr Strangelove, czyli jak przestałem się martwić i pokochałem bombę". Inni twierdzą, że Tom Cruise dokonał złego wyboru na swój powrót do poważnego kina. Są jednak tacy, według których Tom Cruise nie był tak dobry od czasu "Magnolii". Widzowie dobrze oceniają też Riza Ahmeda i Johna Goodmana. Inni wieszczą katastrofę i odrzucenie filmu przez szeroką widownię.

Poniżej znajdziecie kilka przykładowych opinii, zarówno pozytywnych, jak i negatywnych:












Zwiastun filmu "Digger"




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