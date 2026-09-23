Pierwsze reakcje na film "Digger". Od zachwytów po frustrację. Krytycy nie wiedzą, co zrobić z filmem Iñárritu

DIGGER: Alejandro González Iñárritu continues to take big swings and make bold choices as a writer and filmmaker. While this film certainly won’t work for everyone, I found the pairing of Iñárritu and Tom Cruise to be an engaging and one of a kind experience. Cruise really does have a knack for comedy, and while not all the jokes land, he fully commits to his performances and the material. The monologue sequence where his character admits to everything that Ganesh (Riz Ahmed) has accused him of is fucking fantastic. I’ve seen a lot of movies this year and I do believe that this is one of the best scenes that I’ve seen in any film so far this year. While I know there have been a lot of comparisons to Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder and Digger, I don’t think the performances are even remotely similar outside maybe the character being bald.



As for the supporting cast, John Goodman is incredibly over the top in this and I was all for it. He’s really doing something strange and unusual here. Same can be said for Riz Ahmed, who is an absolute riot throughout. In terms of the film as a whole, it is a bit disjointed. A lot of it works, but there are certain plot points and ideas that just don’t land. I also found some of the messaging to be a little too heavy-handed, even though I suspect many people will embrace what Iñárritu is trying to say. This is very much the type of film that will take a bit of time to process after you see it. It’s not something that I immediately knew how to react to which is why I was grateful to see it a few days before the embargo lifted. All that being said, I love that Iñárritu continues to make films that challenge the viewer, and while this film is a lot quirkier and more “out there” than his previous outings, I admire that he’s willing to be this creative. Digger is ambitious, messy and strange, but it is also a film that will be incredibly divisive and get people talking. It does what good art should do so even if it’s not a perfect film. After taking a few days to reflect on the film, it’s kind of hard not to like and respect the work that Iñárritu and the entire cast and crew have done. #Digger