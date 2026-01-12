Złote Globy 2026. Co działo się na gali? Galeria zdjęć gwiazd

Dziś w nocy polskiego czasu rozdano Złote Globy. W kategoriach filmowych triumfowały m.in. "Jedna bitwa po drugiej" oraz "Hamnet", a w aktorskich Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne i Timothée Chalamet. W hotelu Beverly Hilton pojawiło się wiele gwiazd kina i telewizji - poniżej znajdziecie galerię ich zdjęć.
Na rozdaniu obecni byli także m.in. Noah Wyle
, Teyana Taylor
, Leonardo DiCaprio
, Jenna Ortega
, Rhea Seehorn
, Odessa A’zion
, Dwayne Johnson
, Owen Cooper
, Jennifer Lawrence
, Julia Roberts
, Jean Smart
, Stephen Graham
, Amanda Seyfried
, Parker Posey
, Selena Gomez
, Colman Domingo
, Elle Fanning
, Renate Reinsve
, Pamela Anderson
, Glen Powell
, Paul Mescal
i Eva Victor
. Część z nich zobaczycie poniżej:
"Jedna bitwa po drugiej" - spot