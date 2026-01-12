Newsy Filmy Festiwale i nagrody Złote Globy 2026. Co działo się na gali? Galeria zdjęć gwiazd
Seriale / Festiwale i nagrody / Filmy / Multimedia

Złote Globy 2026. Co działo się na gali? Galeria zdjęć gwiazd

Deadline / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Z%C5%82ote+Globy+2026%3A+Zdj%C4%99cia.+Ariana+Grande%2C+Leonardo+DiCaprio%2C+Jennifer+Lawrence+i+inne+gwiazdy-164673
Złote Globy 2026. Co działo się na gali? Galeria zdjęć gwiazd
źródło: Getty Images
autor: Christopher Polk/2026GG
Dziś w nocy polskiego czasu rozdano Złote Globy. W kategoriach filmowych triumfowały m.in. "Jedna bitwa po drugiej" oraz "Hamnet", a w aktorskich Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne i Timothée Chalamet. W hotelu Beverly Hilton pojawiło się wiele gwiazd kina i telewizji - poniżej znajdziecie galerię ich zdjęć.

Na rozdaniu obecni byli także m.in. Noah Wyle, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jenna Ortega, Rhea Seehorn, Odessa A’zion, Dwayne Johnson, Owen Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Jean Smart, Stephen Graham, Amanda Seyfried, Parker Posey, Selena Gomez, Colman Domingo, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, Pamela Anderson, Glen Powell, Paul Mescal i Eva Victor. Część z nich zobaczycie poniżej:

GettyImages-2255793193.jpg Getty Images © CBS Photo Archive

GettyImages-2255806311.jpg Getty Images © CBS Photo Archive

GettyImages-2255809381.jpg Getty Images © Michael Kovac

GettyImages-2255798226.jpg Getty Images © CBS Photo Archive

GettyImages-2255781233.jpg Getty Images © Kevin Mazur

GettyImages-2255309339.jpg Getty Images © Christopher Polk/2026GG

GettyImages-2255802974.jpg Getty Images © CBS Photo Archive

GettyImages-2255298599.jpg Getty Images © Christopher Polk/2026GG

GettyImages-2255288094.jpg Getty Images © Rich Polk/2026GG

GettyImages-2255810134.jpg Getty Images © CBS Photo Archive


GettyImages-2255319079.jpg Getty Images © Tommaso Boddi/2026GG

GettyImages-2255276659.jpg Getty Images © Christopher Polk/2026GG

GettyImages-2255327432.jpg Getty Images © Michael Buckner/2026GG

GettyImages-2255306391.jpg Getty Images © Michael Buckner/2026GG

GettyImages-2255812801.jpg Getty Images © Michael Kovac


"Jedna bitwa po drugiej" - spot


Powiązane artykuły Jessie Buckley

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

Jedna bitwa po drugiej  (2025)

 Jedna bitwa po drugiej

Hamnet  (2025)

 Hamnet

Najnowsze Newsy

Zwiastun filmu o Pierwszej Damie USA. W Polsce od 30 stycznia

Inne Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

Polska zupa zachwyciła Jessie Buckley. Aktorka dziękuje

8 komentarzy
Filmy

Co oglądali Polacy w 2025 roku. O rekordach, hitach i największych porażkach

3 komentarze
Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

Polityka na Złotych Globach? Gwiazdy robią aluzje do Trumpa

12 komentarzy
Seriale

"Dojrzewanie": drugi sezon już dojrzewa w głowach scenarzystów

4 komentarze

Tęsknicie za latem? Recenzujemy film "Ludzie, których spotykamy na wakacjach"

VOD

Ricky Gervais powinien dziękować Bogu i społeczności trans?

4 komentarze