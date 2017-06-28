Filmweb sp. z o.o.
WIDEO: Hugh Jackam szykuje największe show na Ziemi

W czwartek zobaczymy pierwszy zwiastun widowiska "Król rozrywki". Jednak jego gwiazdy już zaprezentowały klipy wideo z jego fragmentami.

Wy możecie je obejrzeć poniżej:
















To biografia XIX-wiecznego artysty P.T. Barnuma, który zaczynał jako właściciel sklepu. Szybko jednak okazało się, że ze swoją gadką lepsze pieniądze zrobi w show-biznesie. Został właścicielem cyrku i pierwszym milionerem świata rozrywki. Jego pomysłowość i przedsiębiorczość szybko przyniosły mu uznanie wśród kolegów z branży. W późniejszych latach mężczyzna rozszerzył działalność, służąc społeczeństwu jako filantrop i polityk. Napisał również książkę "Sztuka zdobywania pieniędzy", która do dziś służy jako poradnik dla młodych wilków biznesu.

