CANNES 2017: Haneke, Coppola, Lanthimos walczą o Złotą Palmę

Międzynarodowy Festiwal Filmowy w Cannes ujawnił program swojej tegorocznej, 70. edycji. Poznaliśmy tytuły filmów, które już w maju powalczą o Złotą Palmę.

image.jpg

W tym roku na czele Jury Konkursu Głównego zasiądzie Pedro Almodóvar, który był już wcześniej canneńskim jurorem - 25 lat temu, pod przewodnictwem Gerarda Depardieu.

W Konkursie Głównym zobaczymy nowe filmy m.in. Andrieja Zwiagincewa, Lynne Ramsay, Todda Haynesa, Yorgosa Lanthimosa, Bonga Joon-Ho, Sofii Coppoli i Michaela Hanekego.  

Festiwal odbędzie się w dniach 17-28 maja.

Oto program festiwalu:

KONKURS GŁÓWNY

"Loveless", reż. Andriej Zwiagincew
"Good Time", reż. Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
"You Were Never Really Here", reż. Lynne Ramsay
"Wonderstruck", reż. Todd Haynes
"Le Redoutable", reż. Michel Hazanavicius
"Geu-Hu (The Day After)", reż. Hong Sangsoo
"Hikari (Radiance)", reż. Naomi Kawase
"The Killing Of The Sacred Deer", reż. Yorgos Lanthimos
"A Gentle Creature", reż. Siergiej Łoźnica
"Jupiter’s Moon", reż. Kornél Mundruczó
"L’amant Double", reż. François Ozon
"The Meyerowitz Stories", Noah Baumbach
"Ismael’s Ghosts", Arnaud Desplechin (film otwarcia)
"In The Fade", Fatih Akin
"Okja", Bong Joon-Ho
"120 Battements Par Minute", reż. Robin Campillo
"The Beguiled", reż. Sofia Coppola
"Rodin", reż. Jacques Doillon
"Happy End", reż. Michael Haneke


UN CERTAIN REGARD

"Barbara", reż. Mathieu Amalric
"La Novia del Desierto", reż. Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato
"Jeune Femme", reż. Léonor Serraille
"Lerd (Dregs)", reż. Mohammad Rasoulof
"En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time)", reż. Karim Moussaui
"Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish)", reż. Kurosawa Kiyoshi
"Out", reż. Gyorgy Kristof
"Posoki (Directions)", reż. Stephan Komandarev
"Western", reż. Valeska Grisebach
"Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter)", reż. Michel Franco
"Fortunata (Lucky)", reż. Sergio Castellitto
"L’atelier", reż. Laurent Cantet
"Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs)", reż. Kaouther Ben Hania
"Tesnota (Closeness)", reż. Kantemir Balagov
"After The War", reż. Annarita Zambrano
"Wind River", reż. Taylor Sheridan

POZA KONKURSEM

"Blade of the Immortal", reż. Takashi Miike
"How to Talk to Girls at Parties", reż. John Cameron Mitchell
"Visages, Villages", reż. Agnès Varda, JR

POKAZY SPECJALNE

"An Inconvenient Sequel", reż. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
"12 Jours", reż. Raymond Depardon
"Clair’s Camera", reż. Hong Sangsoo
"Promised Land", reż. Eugene Jarecki
"Napalm", reż. Claude Lanzmann
"Demons in Paradise", reż. Jude Ratman
"They", reż. Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

POKAZY O PÓŁNOCY

"Prayer Before Dawn", reż. Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
"The Merciless", reż. Byun Sung-Hyun
"The Villainess", reż. Jung Byung-Gil

WIRTUALNA RZECZYWISTOŚĆ (FILM/INSTALACJA/WYSTAWA)

"Carne y arena", reż. Alejandro González Iñárritu

POKAZY Z OKAZJI 70. ROCZNICY FESTIWALU

"Top of the Lake: China Girl", reż. Jane Campion, Ariel Kleiman
"Come Swim", reż. Kristen Stewart
"24 Frames", reż. Abbas Kiarostami
"Twin Peaks", reż. David Lynch

