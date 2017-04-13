CANNES 2017: Haneke, Coppola, Lanthimos walczą o Złotą Palmę

Międzynarodowy Festiwal Filmowy w Cannes ujawnił program swojej tegorocznej, 70. edycji. Poznaliśmy tytuły filmów, które już w maju powalczą o Złotą Palmę.
W tym roku na czele Jury Konkursu Głównego zasiądzie Pedro Almodóvar
, który był już wcześniej canneńskim jurorem - 25 lat temu, pod przewodnictwem Gerarda Depardieu
.
W Konkursie Głównym zobaczymy nowe filmy m.in. Andrieja Zwiagincewa
, Lynne Ramsay
, Todda Haynesa
, Yorgosa Lanthimosa
, Bonga Joon-Ho
, Sofii Coppoli
i Michaela Hanekego
.
Festiwal odbędzie się w dniach 17-28 maja.
Oto program festiwalu: KONKURS GŁÓWNY "Loveless"
, reż. Andriej Zwiagincew "Good Time"
, reż. Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie "You Were Never Really Here"
, reż. Lynne Ramsay "Wonderstruck"
, reż. Todd Haynes "Le Redoutable"
, reż. Michel Hazanavicius "Geu-Hu (The Day After)"
, reż. Hong Sangsoo "Hikari (Radiance)"
, reż. Naomi Kawase "The Killing Of The Sacred Deer"
, reż. Yorgos Lanthimos "A Gentle Creature"
, reż. Siergiej Łoźnica "Jupiter’s Moon"
, reż. Kornél Mundruczó "L’amant Double"
, reż. François Ozon "The Meyerowitz Stories"
, Noah Baumbach "Ismael’s Ghosts"
, Arnaud Desplechin (film otwarcia) "In The Fade"
, Fatih Akin "Okja"
, Bong Joon-Ho "120 Battements Par Minute"
, reż. Robin Campillo "The Beguiled"
, reż. Sofia Coppola "Rodin"
, reż. Jacques Doillon "Happy End"
, reż. Michael Haneke UN CERTAIN REGARD "Barbara"
, reż. Mathieu Amalric "La Novia del Desierto"
, reż. Cecilia Atán
, Valeria Pivato "Jeune Femme"
, reż. Léonor Serraille "Lerd (Dregs)"
, reż. Mohammad Rasoulof "En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time)"
, reż. Karim Moussaui "Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish)"
, reż. Kurosawa Kiyoshi "Out"
, reż. Gyorgy Kristof "Posoki (Directions)"
, reż. Stephan Komandarev "Western"
, reż. Valeska Grisebach "Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter)"
, reż. Michel Franco "Fortunata (Lucky)"
, reż. Sergio Castellitto "L’atelier"
, reż. Laurent Cantet "Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs)"
, reż. Kaouther Ben Hania "Tesnota (Closeness)"
, reż. Kantemir Balagov "After The War"
, reż. Annarita Zambrano "Wind River"
, reż. Taylor Sheridan POZA KONKURSEM "Blade of the Immortal"
, reż. Takashi Miike "How to Talk to Girls at Parties"
, reż. John Cameron Mitchell "Visages, Villages"
, reż. Agnès Varda
, JR POKAZY SPECJALNE "An Inconvenient Sequel"
, reż. Bonni Cohen
, Jon Shenk "12 Jours"
, reż. Raymond Depardon "Clair’s Camera"
, reż. Hong Sangsoo "Promised Land"
, reż. Eugene Jarecki "Napalm"
, reż. Claude Lanzmann "Demons in Paradise"
, reż. Jude Ratman "They"
, reż. Anahita Ghazvinizadeh POKAZY O PÓŁNOCY "Prayer Before Dawn"
, reż. Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire "The Merciless"
, reż. Byun Sung-Hyun "The Villainess"
, reż. Jung Byung-Gil WIRTUALNA RZECZYWISTOŚĆ (FILM/INSTALACJA/WYSTAWA) "Carne y arena"
, reż. Alejandro González Iñárritu POKAZY Z OKAZJI 70. ROCZNICY FESTIWALU "Top of the Lake: China Girl"
, reż. Jane Campion
, Ariel Kleiman "Come Swim"
, reż. Kristen Stewart "24 Frames"
, reż. Abbas Kiarostami "Twin Peaks"
, reż. David Lynch