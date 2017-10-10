Filmweb sp. z o.o.
http://www.filmweb.pl/news/FOTO%3A+Piorunuj%C4%85cy+plakat+%22The+Predator%22-125317

FOTO: Piorunujący plakat "The Predator"

Udostępnij
  • Instagram
  • autor: mp
  • Filmy, Multimedia
W sieci pojawiło się zdjęcie prezentujące nowy plakat widowiska "The Predator". Wy znajdziecie je poniżej:


Zdjęcie zostało zrobione na londyńskich targach Brand Licensing Europe Expo. Być może wkrótce plakat trafi do sieci w pełnej krasie.

O samym filmie na razie nie wiadomo zbyt wiele. Ma to być historia grupy mieszkańców z przedmieścia, którzy muszą stanąć do walki z kosmicznym drapieżcą.

zobacz też:

The Predator The Predator (2018)
Predator Predator (1987)
Obcy kontra Predator Obcy kontra Predator (2004)
Predators Predators (2010)
 HOT SHOTS: Ile potrwa "Stranger Things"?

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Filmy dodaj film | dodaj osobę
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do pełnej wersji serwisu Przejdź do wersji mobile