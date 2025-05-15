PlayStation Plus: "S.T.A.L.K.E.R.", "Battlefield V" w majowej ofercie

Sony ogłosiło tytuły gier, które jeszcze w maju dodane zostaną do usługi PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium. Na graczy czeka 10 nowych tytułów.
Co nowego w ofercie PS Plus w maju?
20 maja do oferty PS Plus Extra i Premium trafią następujące tytuły:
• Sand Land
| PS4, PS5
• Soul Hackers 2
| PS5
• Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5
• Battlefield V
| PS4
• S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5
• Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5
• Humankind
| PS4, PS5
• Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5
• Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5
W usłudze PlayStation Plus Premium pojawi się również
• Battle Engine Aquila
| PS4, PS5