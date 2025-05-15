Gry

PlayStation Plus: "S.T.A.L.K.E.R.", "Battlefield V" w majowej ofercie

VGC / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/PlayStation+Plus%3A+%22S.T.A.L.K.E.R.%22%2C+%22Battlefield+V%22+w+majowej+ofercie-161025
PlayStation Plus: &quot;S.T.A.L.K.E.R.&quot;, &quot;Battlefield V&quot; w majowej ofercie
Sony ogłosiło tytuły gier, które jeszcze w maju dodane zostaną do usługi PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium. Na graczy czeka 10 nowych tytułów.

Co nowego w ofercie PS Plus w maju?



20 maja do oferty PS Plus Extra i Premium trafią następujące tytuły:


Sand Land | PS4, PS5

Soul Hackers 2 | PS5

• Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5

Battlefield V | PS4

• S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5

• Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5

Humankind | PS4, PS5

• Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5

• Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5

W usłudze PlayStation Plus Premium pojawi się również

Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5

Najnowsze Newsy

Filmy

Kto dołączył do obsady nowej odsłony "Igrzysk śmieci"?

Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

Rusza druga edycja konkursu o nagrodę im. Jagody Murczyńskiej

VOD

Najbardziej zagubiony streaming świata? Historia zmian nazwy HBO / Max

1 komentarz
Filmy

Twórcy "1923" pracują nad filmem. Co wiemy o "F.A.S.T."?

Filmy

Gwiazda "Poprzedniego życia" w thrillerze szpiegowskim

Gry

Ubisoft opóźnia premiery największych gier. Powód?

4 komentarze
Filmy

Roman Polański szykuje nowy film? Wiemy, gdzie planuje kręcić

13 komentarzy