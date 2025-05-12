Filmy

"Masters of the Universe": Oto ukochana He-Mana! Teela na pierwszych zdjęciach i wideo

&quot;Masters of the Universe&quot;: Oto ukochana He-Mana! Teela na pierwszych zdjęciach i wideo
Aktualnie w Londynie trwają zdjęcia do aktorskiej wersji "Masters of the Universe". Gwiazdami filmu są Nicholas Galitzine, który wciela się w księcia Adama, oraz Camila Mendes grająca Teelę – strażniczkę i opiekunkę głównego bohatera. Liczne doniesienia z planu dają wgląd, jak Teela będzie wyglądała na ekranie. Zapowiada się, że twórcy przygotowali dla niej klasyczny biało-złoty strój. Zobaczcie sami. 

Camila Mendes jako Teela na planie "Masters of the Universe"


Teela grana przez Camilę Mendes to bohaterka znana również m.in. z serialu Netflixa. W animowanym serialu "Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie" wcielała się w nią Sarah Michelle Gellar, zastąpiona później przez Melissę Benoist. Teela to kapitanka królewskiej gwardii. Do jej obowiązków należy szkolenie księcia Adama (czyli He-Mana), ale ten jest krnąbrny i stawia opór. Z czasem zaczyna ich łączyć także romantyczna relacja. 

Zobaczcie, jak Teela prezentuje się na zdjęciach i nagraniach z planu. 











Co wiemy o filmie "Masters of the Universe"?


Oficjalnie szczegóły widowiska nie są znane. Jego reżyserem jest Travis Knight ("Kubo i dwie struny", "Bumblebee"), a scenarzystą Chris Butler.

Gwiazdą widowiska jest Nicholas Galitzine ("Na samą myśl o tobie"). Szkieletorem został Jared Leto ("Morbius").

Angaż wcześniej otrzymali również: Morena Baccarin jako Czarodziejka, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson jako Fisto, Camila Mendes jako Teela, Alison Brie jako Wiedźma, Idris Elba jako Zbrojny Rycerz, Sam C. Wilson jako Żelaznoszczęki, Hafthor Bjornsson jako Goat Man, James Purefoy jako Król Randor, Charlotte Riley jako Królowa Marlena i Kojo Attah jako Tri-Klops.

Film ma trafić na ekrany 5 czerwca 2026.

"Władcy wszechświata: Objawienie" – zobacz zwiastun





