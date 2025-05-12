"Masters of the Universe": Oto ukochana He-Mana! Teela na pierwszych zdjęciach i wideo

More behind-the-scenes video of actors Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Adam) and Camila Mendes (Teela) on Earth, filming on the streets of London!— ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) May 11, 2025
(Courtesy of pietropierogiglio on TikTok! )
Thanks to @Galitzine_NTN for the 'heads up'!#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #NicholasGalitzine… pic.twitter.com/miURfHMUhU
More pics of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes on “Masters of the Universe” set— GalitzineHQ Media (@galitzinefiles) May 11, 2025
via: weibo pic.twitter.com/DA9OecWQAv
Actors Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Adam) and Camila Mendes (Teela) on Earth, filming on the streets of London!#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #NicholasGalitzine #CamilaMendes #MOTUMovie #Movies https://t.co/a5UnButFeC— ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) May 11, 2025
TEELA'S COSTUME IS REVEALED! New "Masters of the Universe" Movie Set Photos of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes!https://t.co/TmE1eExeXy#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #CamilaMendes #Teela #Movies #NicholasGalitzine #MOTUMovie— ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) May 11, 2025
Jared Leto's 'Skeletor'— UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 11, 2025
Idris Elba's 'Man at Arms'
Hafthor Bjornsson's 'Goat Man'
Actor, seen running in the movements of a Monkey.
Masters of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/7T2gumqKmI