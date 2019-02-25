Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Ruszyły zdjęcia do nowego "Jaya i Cichego Boba"

  • Collider
  • autor: jp
  • Filmy
Ruszyły zdjęcia do nowego filmu o przygodach Jaya i Cichego Boba, "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot". Z tej okazji Kevin Smith opublikował na Twitterze zdjęcie z planu.  

One year ago today, I almost died. So today, Im living it up on with @jaymewes and Jason Lee on Day 1 of my new flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Thanks to @saban_films and Universal for the loot to make this epic, @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms for making it happen, @jenschwalbach and @harleyquinnsmith for humoring my goofy bullshit one more time, and #jasonmewes for standing beside me all these years while I do the hardest thing I can personally ever do, either in film or in real life: simply shut the fuck up. I couldnt think of a better scene with which to start the shoot than the return to the Mall with Brodie Bruce. The three of us gathered for a couple hours last night to run the lines and realized we first rehearsed together waaaaay back in the mid-90s. It may be 24 years later and we may have 6 kids between us, but Jay, Lee and me partied like it was 1995, giggling while adding jokes and finding inflections. The Oscars were on in the background during our practice and I couldnt help but feel relief when the In Memoriam montage ended and I wasnt in it. We picked 2/25 as the Reboot start date *intentionally*, to celebrate the fact that I did not become Silent Bob forever 365 days ago. But after a blissful couple hours of making pretend with my friends on the set of my 14th film, Im starting to think I *did* die in that operating room after all. Because what could be more Heavenly than this? #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbob #jayandsilentbobreboot #jasonlee #jaymewes #neworleans #brodiebruce #wwambassador #movie

"Jay And Silent Bob Get A Reboot" opowie o tym, jak dwaj tytułowi bohaterowie wracają do Hollywood, by powstrzymać realizację rebootu znienawidzonego przez nich filmu "Bluntman & Chronic Movie". Ma to być satyra na przemysł filmowy i jego ostatnią obsesję remake'ów i rebootów.

W rolach głównych zobaczymy oczywiście  Smitha i Jasona Mewesa. W obsadzie są również Harley Quinn Smith, Keith Coogan, Ralph Garman i Brian O'Halloran.

Jay i Bob pojawili się po raz pierwszy na ekranie w 1994 roku w debiutanckim filmie Smitha, "Sprzedawcy". Ostatnio mogliśmy ich zobaczyć w animacji "Jay and Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie" z 2013 roku.

