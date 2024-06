"Władca Pierścieni: Pierścienie Władzy": Horror ze Śródziemia w drugim sezonie. Nadciągają Upiory Kurhanów

The battle for Middle-earth begins.



The Lord Of The Rings: #TheRingsOfPower Season 2 hits Empire’s world-exclusive new issue, with two 3D lenticular covers to collect – war-ready Galadriel, and Sauron’s new guise, Annatar.



READ MORE: https://t.co/nnPhciiVLp pic.twitter.com/EHTwKIxW15