    Góra z "Gry o tron" rekordzistą świata

    Variety / autor: Łukasz Muszyński /
    Filmweb Sp. z o. o. Sp. k.
    https://www.filmweb.pl/news/G%C3%B3ra+z+%22Gry+o+tron%22+rekordzist%C4%85+%C5%9Bwiata-137569
    Góra z &quot;Gry o tron&quot; rekordzistą świata
    autor: Quinn Rooney
    Hafthor Bjornsson, odtwórca roli Gregora "Góry" Clegane'a w "Grze o tron", pobił w sobotę rekord świata. Islandzki siłacz dźwignął w martwym ciągu 501 kilogramów.

    Do historycznego wyczynu doszło w siłowni Thors Power Gym w miejscowości Kópavogur. Bicie rekordu można było oglądać na żywo na Instagramie Bjornssona.

    Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.

    I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something Im a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

    Post udostępniony przez Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson)



    Islandczyk odebrał palmę pierwszeństwa Brytyjczykowi Eddiemu Hallowi, który w 2016 roku dźwignął 500 kilogramów.

    31-letni Bjornsson ma 205 centymetrów wzrostu i waży 205 kilogramów.
    Góra z "Gry o tron" rekordzistą świata

