FOTO: Joe Manganiello, Justin Long w filmie o Jayu i Cichym Bobie

Jak informowaliśmy już na stronach Filmwebu, Kevin Smith zaczął już kręcić "Jay And Silent Bob Get A Reboot". Teraz poznaliśmy kolejne gwiazdy projektu. Jak wynika z postu na Instagramie reżysera, w obsadzie znaleźli się m.in. Joe Manganiello ("Rampage: Dzika furia") i Justin Long ("Yoga Hosers").

Post Smitha ze zdjęciem z filmu znajdziecie poniżej:

Here come da Judge! @jayandsilentbob had to go to court yesterday with a comedic legal dream team that included a pair of #zackandmirimakeaporno veterans! On the bench was the honorable @mrcraigrobinson, who fought frigid Pittsburgh winter weather with me a decade ago to make a Porno. Speaking of Penguins country, Pittsburghs own @deathsaves Dungeon master Mister @joemanganiello was our Bailiff (with producer @jordanmonsanto playing his twin). The creator, star and director of my favorite show, @sho_smilf (as well as my costar in the #hollyweed pilot) @frankieshawisag joined us as the Prosecutor! And for the Defense - my @tuskthemovie brother-in-sewn-up-arms, the genius @therealstephenblatt as the Lawyer (who sounds an awful lot like a Bobby Long-less Brandon St. Randy)! Reboot looks like my extended family scrap book, with cameos from folks Ive worked with for years (and a few famous folks Ive never met before but am looking forward to making pretend beside). And these fine folks flew all the way to #nola the day before #mardigras to fling funny around and make my movie better. And since I know what they got paid, Im relatively sure they didnt do it for the meager money. Theres a lot of love in this photo (which more resembles the key art for a Night Court reboot than the actual scene we shot yesterday). I appreciate that love and send it right back to my fellow thespians for making the cross-country Reboot-y Call! #KevinSmith #jasonmewes #craigrobinson #justinlong #frankieshaw #joemanganiello #deathsaves #jayandsilentbobreboot #JayandSilentBob  #JayandSilentBobStrikeBack #indiefilm #indiefilmmaking  @dpronlevy @traceylandon @destrofilms @jaymewes  @jayandsilentbob @jordanmonsanto @kylebonokaplan @saban_films @universalpictures @skitbags @hideoutpictures  @legionmofficial

"Jay And Silent Bob Get A Reboot" opowie o tym, jak dwaj tytułowi bohaterowie wracają do Hollywood, by powstrzymać realizację rebootu znienawidzonego przez nich filmu "Bluntman & Chronic Movie". Ma to być satyra na przemysł filmowy i jego ostatnią obsesję remake'ów i rebootów.

