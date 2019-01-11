Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Nagrody DICE 2019: Poznaliśmy nominowane gry

Akademia Sztuk i Nauk Interaktywnych ogłosiła gry nominowane do 22. edycji Nagród DICE. Pełną listę nominowanych znajdziecie poniżej, a zwycięzców poznamy już 13 lutego.


Gra Roku
- "God of War"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"

Sieciowa gra roku
- "Destiny 2: Porzuceni"
- "Fortnite"
- "Laser League"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Sea of Thieves"

Najlepsza gra akcji
- "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4"
- "Celeste"
- "Destiny 2: Porzuceni"
- "Far Cry 5"
- "Shadow of the Tomb Raider"

Najlepsza gra przygodowa
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"

Najlepsza gra strategiczna/symulacyjna
- "Bad North"
- "Frostpunk"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Northgard"
- "RimWorld"

Najlepsza gra RPG
- "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age"
- "Monster Hunter: World"
- "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"
- "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire"

Najlepsza gra sportowa
- "FIFA 19"
- "Mario Tennis Aces"
- "MLB The Show 18"

Najlepsza gra wyścigowa
- "F1 2018"
- "Forza Horizon 4"
- "Wreckfest"

Najlepsza gra rodzinna
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Kirby Star Allies"
- "LEGO DC Super-Złoczyńcy"
- "Starlink: Bitwa o Atlas"
- "Unravel 2"

Najlepsza bijatyka
- "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle"
- "Dragon Ball FighterZ"
- "SOULCALIBUR VI"
- "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"

Najlepsza gra przenośna
- "Dandara"
- "Donut County"
- "Dragalia Lost"
- "Florence"
- "Oddmar"

Najlepsza gra VR/AR
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Beat Saber"
- "Moss"
- "Sprint Vector"
- "Transference"

Wybitne osiągnięcie techniczne
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Battlefield V"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w reżyserii gry
- "Florence"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w projekcie gry
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"
- "Subnautica"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w opowiadaniu historii
- "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- "Florence"
- "God of War"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w oprawie dźwiękowej
- "Battlefield V"
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Moss"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w kompozycji muzyki
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "Forgotton Anne"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Tetris Effect"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w kreacji bohatera
- Kassandra z "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- Atreus z "God of War"
- Kratos z "God of War"
- Peter Parker z "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- Arthur Morgan z "Red Dead Redemption 2"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w projekcie artystycznym
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "GRIS"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"

Wybitne osiągnięcie w animacji
- "God of War"
- "GRIS"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Moss"
"Red Dead Redemption 2"

Wybitne osiągnięcie dla gier niezależnych
- "Celeste"
- "Florence"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Minit"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"

Wybitne osiągnięcie techniczne VR/AR
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Beat Saber"
- "Dr. Grordbort's Invaders"
- "Tónandi"
- "Torn"
