Nagrody DICE 2019: Poznaliśmy nominowane gry

Akademia Sztuk i Nauk Interaktywnych ogłosiła gry nominowane do 22. edycji Nagród DICE. Pełną listę nominowanych znajdziecie poniżej, a zwycięzców poznamy już 13 lutego. Gra Roku
- "God of War"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn" Sieciowa gra roku
- "Destiny 2: Porzuceni"
- "Fortnite"
- "Laser League"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Sea of Thieves" Najlepsza gra akcji
- "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4"
- "Celeste"
- "Destiny 2: Porzuceni"
- "Far Cry 5"
- "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" Najlepsza gra przygodowa
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn" Najlepsza gra strategiczna/symulacyjna
- "Bad North"
- "Frostpunk"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Northgard"
- "RimWorld" Najlepsza gra RPG
- "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age"
- "Monster Hunter: World"
- "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"
- "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" Najlepsza gra sportowa
- "FIFA 19"
- "Mario Tennis Aces"
- "MLB The Show 18" Najlepsza gra wyścigowa
- "F1 2018"
- "Forza Horizon 4"
- "Wreckfest" Najlepsza gra rodzinna
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Kirby Star Allies"
- "LEGO DC Super-Złoczyńcy"
- "Starlink: Bitwa o Atlas"
- "Unravel 2"
Najlepsza bijatyka - "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle"
- "Dragon Ball FighterZ"
- "SOULCALIBUR VI"
- "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Najlepsza gra przenośna - "Dandara"
- "Donut County"
- "Dragalia Lost"
- "Florence"
- "Oddmar"
Najlepsza gra VR/AR - "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Beat Saber"
- "Moss"
- "Sprint Vector"
- "Transference" Wybitne osiągnięcie techniczne
- "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Battlefield V"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2" Wybitne osiągnięcie w reżyserii gry
- "Florence"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wybitne osiągnięcie w projekcie gry
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn"
- "Subnautica" Wybitne osiągnięcie w opowiadaniu historii
- "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- "Florence"
- "God of War"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wybitne osiągnięcie w oprawie dźwiękowej
- "Battlefield V"
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Moss" Wybitne osiągnięcie w kompozycji muzyki
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "Forgotton Anne"
- "God of War"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Tetris Effect" Wybitne osiągnięcie w kreacji bohatera
- Kassandra z "Assassin's Creed Odyssey"
- Atreus z "God of War"
- Kratos z "God of War"
- Peter Parker z "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- Arthur Morgan z "Red Dead Redemption 2" Wybitne osiągnięcie w projekcie artystycznym
- "Detroit: Become Human"
- "God of War"
- "GRIS"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2" Wybitne osiągnięcie w animacji
- "God of War"
- "GRIS"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man"
- "Moss"
- "Red Dead Redemption 2" Wybitne osiągnięcie dla gier niezależnych
- "Celeste"
- "Florence"
- "Into the Breach"
- "Minit"
- "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wybitne osiągnięcie techniczne VR/AR - "ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission"
- "Beat Saber"
- "Dr. Grordbort's Invaders"
- "Tónandi"
- "Torn"