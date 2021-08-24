Strona główna Newsy Filmy Inne Sony krytykuje Disneya i WB. Pokazuje nowych "Pogromców duchów"
Filmy / Inne

Sony krytykuje Disneya i WB. Pokazuje nowych "Pogromców duchów"

The Wrap / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Sony+krytykuje+Disney+i+WB.+Pokazuje+nowych+%22Pogromc%C3%B3w+duch%C3%B3w%22-143595
Sony krytykuje Disneya i WB. Pokazuje nowych &quot;Pogromców duchów&quot;
W Las Vegas rozpoczął się CinemaCon, jedna z ważniejszych konferencji branży filmowej. Pierwszego dnia swoje wystąpienie miał Josh Greenstein, szef Sony Motion Picture Group. W czasie swojej wypowiedzi zadeklarował obronę tradycyjnego modelu dystrybucyjnego.

Wprowadzanie jednocześnie filmów do kin i domów ma druzgocący wpływ na cały biznes - powiedział Greenstein. - Nasze filmy będą w pierwszej kolejności pokazywane wyłącznie w kinach. Kina i doświadczenie z nimi związane zatriumfują.

Przy okazji Sony zrobiło uczestnikom prezentacji niespodziankę robiąc pokaz filmu "Pogromcy duchów. Dziedzictwo". Pierwsze reakcje są pozytywne.


Udostępnij:

Najnowsze Newsy

VOD Filmy

Netflix ogłasza daty swoich premier filmowych do końca 2021 roku

Seriale

Kapitan Nemo bohaterem serialu Disneya

2  komentarze
Seriale Filmy Multimedia

Zobaczcie zwiastuny Marvela, Almodóvara, "Morning Show"

1  komentarz
Podcast

Piotr Witkowski o "Mistrzu", "Grobowcu świetlików" i odchorowywaniu ról

Filmy

Christian Bale pastorem przemycającym narkotyki

4  komentarze
Seriale

3. sezon "Sukcesji" już w październiku

5  komentarzy
VOD Filmy

Eddie Murphy powróci jako Gliniarz z Beverly Hills

31  komentarzy