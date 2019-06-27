Wybieramy najfajniejszą bajkę ostatnich sezonów

Razem z Circle K sprawdzamy, jaka jest Wasza ulubiona bajka ostatnich sezonów. Czy jest to nagrodzona dwoma Oscarami bajka "Coco"? A może "Angry Birds Film" skradł Wasze serca?

630244_1.1.jpg


Wybierajcie! Swój głos możecie oddać TUTAJ.

 
Informacja sponsorowana
