Nie żyje Logan Williams z serialu "Flash"

W czwartek w wieku zaledwie 16 lat zmarł niespodziewanie Logan Williams znany najlepiej z roli młodego Barry'ego Allena w serialu "Flash".

Przyczyna śmierci młodocianego aktora nie została oficjalnie ujawniona. Przypomnijmy, że 9 kwietnia zmarły świętowałby 17. urodziny.

Williamsa pożegnał na swoim Instagramie odtwórca głównej roli we "Flashu", Grant Gustin.


Williams przyszedł na świat w kanadyjskim Vancouver. Na ekranie zadebiutował w wieku 10 lat, występując w telewizyjnym filmie "The Color of Rain". Można go było również zobaczyć w serialach "Nie z tego świata" oraz "The Whispers".
