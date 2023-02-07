Czy "Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" podoba się pierwszym widzom?

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a blast, and finally answers some of the "where is the MCU going?" questions. Takes a minute to pick up, but has some great action scenes, creative visuals and a terrific villain in Kang. A solid start to Phase 5. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/SaAwnZwOre— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 7, 2023
#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on -- it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. pic.twitter.com/42bDJobRgc— Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) February 7, 2023
#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania should have sparked Phase 5 with a bang, but it misses the mark. The story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth. However, Majors does give an outstanding performance as the cunning and ruthless #Kang. I wish it had left an impression. pic.twitter.com/2PFB2lMWOg— Anthony - The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) February 7, 2023