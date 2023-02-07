Strona główna Newsy Filmy Czy "Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" podoba się pierwszym widzom?
"Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" wejdzie do kin w przyszłym tygodniu, a w sieci już zadebiutowały pierwsze opinie o filmie. Co sądzą amerykańscy dziennikarze o widowisku, które otwiera tzw. "piątą fazę" Marvela? Zdania są podzielone, ale wszyscy zgadzają się co do tego, że Jonathan Majors sprawdził się w roli Kanga.

"Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania": co mówią pierwsi widzowie filmu?




Pierwsze opinie o widowisku "Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" to - jak zwykle bywa w podobnych przypadkach - nie pełne recenzje, tylko opublikowane na Twitterze pierwsze opinie. Komentarze są krótkie i nie zdradzają żadnych kluczowych elementów fabuły: przybliżają jedynie ogólne wrażenia osób, którym dane było zobaczyć film przedpremierowo.

Część dziennikarzy napisała, że "Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" jest świetnym wprowadzeniem do "piątej fazy" MCU. Dużo osób chwali fakt, że film działa zarazem jako familijna opowieść o Ant-Manie, jak i część większej sagi uniwersum Marvela. Pojawiły się porównania do "Strażników Galaktyki" i znanej z serii Jamesa Gunna "dziwnej strony" MCU. Padło też wiele komplementów dotyczących strony wizualnej i pomysłowych scen akcji. Wszyscy jednogłośnie chwalą Jonathana Majorsa w roli Kanga, rozpływając się nad jego charyzmą i zniuansowaną grą aktorską. O dziwo, podobno przez część seansu rolę głównej bohaterki pełni Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Wygląda na to, że film ma dwie sceny po napisach i obie są warte obejrzenia.

Pojawiły się jednak głosy, że fabuła pełna jest "wypełniaczy" i brakuje jej głębi. Część dziennikarzy narzeka też na motyw multiwersum, który prowadzi do przeładowania filmu atrakcjami: zagrożenie ze strony Kanga jest podobno zbyt abstrakcyjne i trudno przejąć się historią na poziomie emocjonalnym.

"Ant-Man i Osa: Kwantomania" - zobaczcie zwiastun





Superbohaterowie Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) i Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) powracają jako Ant-Man i Osa w nowym, pełnym przygód filmie. Wraz z rodzicami Hope, Hankiem Pymem (Michael Douglas) i Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), oraz córką Scotta, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) będą eksplorować Wymiar Kwantowy, gdzie spotkają zadziwiające, nieznane istoty. To, co tam przeżyją, zmieni ich wyobrażenia o tym, co jest możliwe.

