CANNES 2020: Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen i Pixar w programie

Przypomnijmy – organizatorzy 73. Międzynarodowym Festiwalu w Cannes
podjęli w maju decyzję, że z powodu ograniczeń w tym roku impreza nie odbędzie się w tradycyjnej formie.
Dyrektor festiwalu Thierry Fremaux
ogłosił, że filmy będą pokazywane na innych festiwalach oraz w limitowanym, kinowym biegu – na przestrzeni kolejnych 8-10 miesięcy, aż do sezonu wiosennego 2021.
Właśnie poznaliśmy listę tych 56 filmów. Tytuły zostałe podane ciągiem bez podziału na poszczególne sekcje.
"The French Dispatch
" Wes Anderson
"Summer Of 85
" Francois Ozon
"True Mothers" Naomi Kawase
"Lovers Rock
" Steve McQueen
"Mangrove
" Steve McQueen
"Another Round
" Thomas Vinterberg
"ADN" Maïwenn
"Last Words" Jonathan Nossiter
"Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness" Im Sang-Soo
"Forgotten we'll be" Fernando Trueba
"Peninsula
" Yeon Sang-Ho
"Au crépuscule" Sharunas Bartas
"Des Hommes
" Lucas Belvaux
"The Real Thing" Kôji Fukada PIERWSZY RAZ W CANNES
"Passion Simple" Danielle Arbid
"A Good Man" Marie Castille Mention-Schaar
"Les Choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait" Emmanuel Mouret
"Souad" Ayten Amin
"Limbo
" Ben Sharrock
"Rouge" ("Red Soil") Farid Bentoumi
"Sweat" Magnus Von Horn
"Teddy
" Ludovic i Zoran Boukherma
"February" ("Février") Kamen Kalev
"Ammonite
" Francis Lee
"Un médecin de nuit" Elie Wajeman
"Enfant terrible
" Oskar Roehler
"Nadia, Butterfly" Pascal Plante
"Here We Are" Nir Bergman DEBIUTY FABULARNE
"Falling
" Viggo Mortensen
"Pleasure" Ninja Thyberg
"Slalom" Charlène Favier
"Casa das Antiguidades" ("Memory House") Joao Paulo Miranda Maria
"Broken Keys" ("Fausse note") Jimmy Keyrouz
"Ibrahim" Samir Guesmi
"Beginning" ("Au commencement") Déa Kulumbegashvili
"Gagarine" Fanny Liatard
i Jérémy Trouilh
"16 Printemps" Suzanne Lindon
"Vaurien" Peter Dourountzis
"Garçon chiffon
" Nicolas Maury
"Si le vent tombe" ("Should the Wind Fall") Nora Martirosyan
"John and the Hole" Pascual Sisto
"Striding into the Wind" ("Courir au gré du vent") Wei Shujun
"The Death Of Cinema And My Father Too" ("La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi") Dani Rosenberg DOKUMENTY
"En route pour le milliard" ("The Billion Road") Dieudo Hamadi
"The Truffle Hunters
" Michael Dweck
i Gregory Kershaw
"9 jours à Raqqa" Xavier de Lauzanne KOMEDIE
"Antoinette dans les Cévennes" Caroline Vignal
"Les Deux Alfred" Bruno Podalydès
"Un Triomphe" ("The big hit") Emmanuel Courcol
"L'origine du monde
" Laurent Lafitte
"Le discours" Laurent Tirard ANIMACJE
"Aya To Mayo" ("Earwig and the Witch") Gorô Miyazaki
"Flee" Jonas Poher Rasmussen
"Josep" Aurel
"Co w duszy gra
" Pete Docter
Niedawno ogłoszono również, iż canneńskie targi – jedna z najważniejszych imprez branżowych dla dystrybutorów i producentów – odbędą się w formie online w dniach 22-26 czerwca.