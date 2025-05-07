"DOOM: The Dark Ages" hitem Xbox Game Pass w maju. Co jeszcze w ofercie?

Xbox zaprezentował listę nowości, które w najbliższym czasie trafią do usługi Game Pass. Sprawdźcie, w co możecie zagrać, jeśli tylko korzystacie z tej usługi.
"DOOM: The Dark Ages" w dniu premiery już w Xbox Game Pass
Najważniejszą informacją jest ta, że od 15 maja
, czyli od dnia swojej premiery, posiadacze Game Pass Ultimate lub PC Game Pass będą mogli grać w "DOOM: The Dark Ages"
! "DOOM: The Dark Ages"
wypełnia sporą lukę w historii Doom Slayera, przenosząc nas do techno-średniowiecznego settingu krainy Argent D’nur, w której nasz bohater jest marionetką w rękach wyższych istot, wykorzystujących go jako broń. Gdy Night Sentinels nie radzą sobie z siłami piekła, Slayer zostaje zrzucony na pole bitwy jako ostateczna broń.
Oczywiście gier do wyboru jest więcej. Oto, co jeszcze trafi na Game Pass 7 maja
"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
"Dungeons of Hinterberg
" (Game Pass Standard)
"Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
" (Game Pass Standard)
"Metal Slug Tactics
" (Game Pass Standard) 8 maja
"Revenge of the Savage Planet
" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) 13 maja
"Warhammer: Vermintide 2
" (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard) 16 maja
"Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) 20 maja
"Firefighting Simulator: The Squad
" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
"Police Simulator: Patrol Officers" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
Gry, które w maju opuszą Xbox Game Pass
Oczywiście niektóre gry z końcem maja znikną z oferty Xbox Game Pass. Są to:
• "Brothers A Tale of Two Sons
"
• "Chants of Sennaar
"
• "Dune: Spice Wars
" (Game Preview)
• "Hauntii
"
• "The Big Con
"
Zwiastun gry "DOOM: The Dark Ages"