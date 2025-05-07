Gry

"DOOM: The Dark Ages" hitem Xbox Game Pass w maju. Co jeszcze w ofercie?

Xbox zaprezentował listę nowości, które w najbliższym czasie trafią do usługi Game Pass. Sprawdźcie, w co możecie zagrać, jeśli tylko korzystacie z tej usługi.

"DOOM: The Dark Ages" w dniu premiery już w Xbox Game Pass



Najważniejszą informacją jest ta, że od 15 maja, czyli od dnia swojej premiery, posiadacze Game Pass Ultimate lub PC Game Pass będą mogli grać w "DOOM: The Dark Ages"!

"DOOM: The Dark Ages" wypełnia sporą lukę w historii Doom Slayera, przenosząc nas do techno-średniowiecznego settingu krainy Argent D’nur, w której nasz bohater jest marionetką w rękach wyższych istot, wykorzystujących go jako broń. Gdy Night Sentinels nie radzą sobie z siłami piekła, Slayer zostaje zrzucony na pole bitwy jako ostateczna broń.


Oczywiście gier do wyboru jest więcej. Oto, co jeszcze trafi na Game Pass

7 maja

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

"Dungeons of Hinterberg" (Game Pass Standard)

"Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn" (Game Pass Standard)

"Metal Slug Tactics" (Game Pass Standard)

8 maja

"Revenge of the Savage Planet" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

13 maja

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard)

16 maja

"Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

20 maja

"Firefighting Simulator: The Squad" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

"Police Simulator: Patrol Officers" (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

Gry, które w maju opuszą Xbox Game Pass



Oczywiście niektóre gry z końcem maja znikną z oferty Xbox Game Pass. Są to:

• "Brothers A Tale of Two Sons"
• "Chants of Sennaar"
• "Dune: Spice Wars" (Game Preview)
• "Hauntii"
• "The Big Con"

Zwiastun gry "DOOM: The Dark Ages"




