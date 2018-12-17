Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Demony także mają demony. Nowy plakat "Hellboya"

Już w czwartek w sieci zadebiutuje pierwszy zwiastun nowego "Hellboya". W oczekiwaniu na klip prezentujemy Wam nowy plakat widowiska w reżyserii Neila Marshalla ("Zejście", "Gra o tron").

Hellboy (David Harbour) to syn szatana przywołany na Ziemię przez nazistów podczas II wojny światowej. Przejęty wkrótce przez aliantów zaczął służyć ludzkości, walcząc z zagrażającymi jej potworami. W nowym filmie bohater będzie musiał stawić czoła Krwawej Królowej Nimue granej przez Millę Jovovich.

Film został zrealizowany z myślą o kategorii wiekowej R. Premiera: 12 kwietnia 2019 roku.

